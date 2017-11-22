UTrailing

5

The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Autumn price reduction by 10%! Until October 1st only!

Manual to UTrailing can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • 4 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total and mobile stop loss;
  • 7 trailing stop instruments: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
  • virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
  • three take profits consistently reduce the position volume by a percentage;
  • all three take profits can be freely moved around the chart;
  • adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
  • setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
  • trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;
  • mini profit to start the trailing stop.
  • setting up a trailing stop for of open positions: only by one symbol, by magic number, or by direction;
  • trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • closing all orders in the "lock" at breakeven;
  • closing orders when the trend line breaks;
  • sound signal when the trend line breaks;
  • "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
  • close all orders in the terminal using the "hot keys";
  • working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;
  • works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes.



Reviews 2
Lina R.
484
Lina R. 2023.02.03 04:11 
 

Universal Trailing Stop EA is great!With 5 different modes to choose from.The Virtual Trailing Stop is a really good feature to have for risk management,which many other Trading EA's do not have and was one of the main reasons I purchased it. The combination of a Fractal, Percentage mode and the Virtually Trailing Stop work really well together for my trading.Easy to use and I really like it a lot!

Max
1654
Max 2022.01.17 23:25 
 

very flexible EA, working well to trailing stops, in several different methods, well coded and simple to use, also very interesting additional functions that are useful

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Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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UTrailingMin
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMin can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Taranus Light
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Taranus Light is a reduced version of the universal, semi-automatic EA Taranus, designed to work under the control of a trader. It can work with or without indicators, has several filters for determining the trend direction and can only work with market or pending order. Trailing stop capabilities of the EAd has been expanded by adding functions from UTrailing EA. Taranus Light EA is suitable for both experienced and beginner traders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus Light EA can be found in
Martex
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Martex is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the Martex EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing the mar
ForexNewsTrader
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA is intended for trading on news only. News appear on the chart in the form of text messages and vertical lines. When the price approaches this line, the adviser places pending orders for purchase and for sale. If the "Modify pending orders" function is enabled, orders will move behind the price (up and down) and stay at the set distance from the price, which will not allow the order to worked ahead of time, before the news releases. If, after the news release, not one of the orders has not wo
McDuckEA
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the EA suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk and prof
UTrailingMini
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by v
Fractalan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Fractalan – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The complete guide to the Fractalan EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of
MartexPO
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
TralDynamic
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
PriceActionInd
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Indicators
The indicator shows 7 patterns of the Price Action trading system, as well as the maximum and minimum price lines for the day. Timeframe: H1, H4, D1. Pin bar Outside Vertical Bar (OVB) Pivot Point Reversal (PPR) Closing Price Reversal (CPR) Double Extremums ( DMax/DMin ) Wide Range Bar (WRB) Inside Bar (IB) Settings PRICE ACTION PATTERNS Show Pin Bar   Color Pin Bar - pointer arrow color.                                        Show Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)  Color Outside Vertical Bar   - poin
TralDynamicU
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtual
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Detailed guide to UTralVirtual can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points,
VirtualStops
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularMan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Benefits the initial lot is opened by a trader or
Aweron
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The Aweron EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable sing
McDuckEA MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA MT5 – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the adviser suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Manual to UTrailingMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the
MartexMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexMT5 is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the MartexMT5 EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing t
MartexPO MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO MT5 is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO MT5 EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO MT5 EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a guide to
FractalanMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of ord
TralDynamicMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
UTrailingMiniMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
TralDynamicU MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtualMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
AweronMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
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Lina R.
484
Lina R. 2023.02.03 04:11 
 

Universal Trailing Stop EA is great!With 5 different modes to choose from.The Virtual Trailing Stop is a really good feature to have for risk management,which many other Trading EA's do not have and was one of the main reasons I purchased it. The combination of a Fractal, Percentage mode and the Virtually Trailing Stop work really well together for my trading.Easy to use and I really like it a lot!

Max
1654
Max 2022.01.17 23:25 
 

very flexible EA, working well to trailing stops, in several different methods, well coded and simple to use, also very interesting additional functions that are useful

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