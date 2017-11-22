The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Autumn price reduction by 10%! Until October 1st only!

Manual to UTrailing can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

4 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total and mobile stop loss;

7 trailing stop instruments: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;

virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;

three take profits consistently reduce the position volume by a percentage;

all three take profits can be freely moved around the chart;

adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;

setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;

trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;

mini profit to start the trailing stop.

setting up a trailing stop for of open positions: only by one symbol, by magic number, or by direction;

trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;

closing orders by drawdown percentage;

closing orders under a fixed profit plan;

closing all positions on Equity;

closing all orders in the "lock" at breakeven;

closing orders when the trend line breaks;

sound signal when the trend line breaks;

"hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;

close all orders in the terminal using the "hot keys";

working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;

works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes.







