UTrailing
- Experts
-
- Version: 12.0
- Updated: 9 July 2023
- Activations: 10
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.
Autumn price reduction by 10%! Until October 1st only!
Manual to UTrailing can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- 4 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total and mobile stop loss;
- 7 trailing stop instruments: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
- virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
- three take profits consistently reduce the position volume by a percentage;
- all three take profits can be freely moved around the chart;
- adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
- setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
- trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;
- mini profit to start the trailing stop.
- setting up a trailing stop for of open positions: only by one symbol, by magic number, or by direction;
- trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
- closing orders by drawdown percentage;
- closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
- closing all positions on Equity;
- closing all orders in the "lock" at breakeven;
- closing orders when the trend line breaks;
- sound signal when the trend line breaks;
- "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
- close all orders in the terminal using the "hot keys";
- working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;
- works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes.
Universal Trailing Stop EA is great!With 5 different modes to choose from.The Virtual Trailing Stop is a really good feature to have for risk management,which many other Trading EA's do not have and was one of the main reasons I purchased it. The combination of a Fractal, Percentage mode and the Virtually Trailing Stop work really well together for my trading.Easy to use and I really like it a lot!