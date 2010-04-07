UTralVirtual

Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Detailed guide to UTralVirtual can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
  • 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
  • virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
  • adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
  • setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
  • trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;
  • mini profit to start the trailing stop.
  • setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
  • trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
  • "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
  • works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
  • a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Allow the EA to work
  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Positions: - choice of direction.
  • Add SL and TP for all open orders
  • Stop Loss by: - choice of stop loss setting method.
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Virtual stop loss
  • Take Profit in points
  • Virtual take profit
  • Breakeven for one direction - selection of the breakeven mode
  • Profit to enable a breakeven - level of profit in points, at which a breakeven is enabled.
  • Breakeven level;
  • Slippage

Block 2. TRAILING PENDING ORDERS

Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS

  • Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - to start trailing stop.
  • Mode trailing stop: - 5 options.
  • Timeframe for trailing - select a timeframe a trailing stop is to work on.
  • Trailing stop by: - choice of trailing stop for 7 instruments.
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step
  • Indent in points, except "by Points"
  • ATR period
  • Level of Volumes

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS



Recommended products
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilities
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Utilities
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
Risk Control Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
Close all treads with Tp and SL
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Utilities
Close_All_Trades_with_TP_SL is a reliable and efficient MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and automate trade management for all open positions on your MT4 account. This EA is especially useful for traders who open multiple trades quickly or use high-frequency strategies where manual TP/SL placement becomes difficult and time-consuming. The primary purpose of the EA is to ensure that every open trade—whether Buy or Sell—always has a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) applied. M
FREE
Equity Trailing Stop Manager EA
Ademir Basso
Utilities
Equity Trailing Stop Manager EA The Equity Trailing Stop Manager EA is a powerful risk-management tool for MetaTrader. Instead of trailing the stop loss of individual trades, this EA trails your entire account equity . When your account equity increases, the EA records the highest equity reached . If equity later drops by the trailing amount you set, the EA closes all open trades automatically to protect your profits. The EA does not open trades . It simply manages existing positions. This ma
News Hedging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
AccountTracker
Vladimir Knyshov
Utilities
Account tracker for a personal use. Collect account balance, equity, margin, initial margin, p/l and push to a webserver. Lifetime license. Settings: Allow dll import Allow webrequest for certain urls drag and drop expert advisor on a new chart, minimize the chart and leave on the backgroud. Statistics will be update every 3 second and push it to the server.
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilities
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
OneClickPlus
Can Pei Pu
Utilities
This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
Auto Close And Delete All
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
Auto Close & Delete All is an assistant to help you quickly close all trades of a selected symbol or all symbols and delete pending orders. Through its flexible settings, you can set the script to either close only trades, or only pending orders, or both market trades and pending orders. The script can close deals and delete pending orders wither for the current instrument, or for all instruments. This is selected in settings. The settings are displayed on the screen before the script execution,
FREE
VirtualStops
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Utilities
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Account Info for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilities
Overview The script displays information about the trade account and the current financial instrument. Information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount
Averager NEW
Oleg Popov
4 (7)
Experts
Expert Advisor Features trailing profit in the deposit currency (Trailing Stop Money) closing by a profit or loss in the deposit currency opening orders at a specified time managing positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor calculating initial lot based on the current balance limiting the maximum lot volume choosing trading type several types and methods of averaging visually displays the current breakeven price, draws horizontal lines "Line break even BUY"-blue, "Line break even S
FREE
MT4 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually.   Signal Provider Utility Pro   is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 4 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From   real-ti
Smart Charts MT4
Fyodor Korotkov
Utilities
Hello, boys and girls! Script allows you either to quickly save opened charts and then close all charts opened by visual tester mode or just faster close all charts. Feel free to take a look at video manual about how to use this script on my YouTube channel. Also, feel free to join my telegram channel , where time to time I publish some exclusive stuffs. Feel free to leave feedback and thoughts how to improve this script - I'd highly appreciate that. All the best.
Trade Panel Manager MT4
Marlon Ahrens
Utilities
Transform Your MT4 Trading: From Chaos to Command Center in One Click! Struggling with manual position sizing? Losing track of multiple entries? Watching your basket trades spiral out of control? Stop the madness. The Trade Panel Manager MT4 is the professional-grade EA that elite traders use to dominate the markets. This isn't just another trade manager – it's your complete trading command center that handles everything from lightning-fast single trades to sophisticated multi-position basket
Universal TP SL Pips
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the   open  trades    to add   take profit   and   stop loss   that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If   Symbol to modify   is set to   "All Symbol"   simply attach it to one chart, and all   open trades   in the entire terminal will set the   take profit   and   stop loss   .  If  Symbol to modify   is set to   "Local Symbol"   , it will only set the   ta
Manage trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart Check out my #1  Utility : 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |    Contact me  if you have any questions 1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL] Close all profitable trades [profits] Close all loosing trades [losses] Close all long trades (for buy) [long
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Daily Pips Target
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Informer for tracking your daily trading results Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the upper part of the panel, you set the daily profit target (in pips): Manually entering a value; Using the + and - buttons (the change step can be configured in the settings); The dashboard then groups trades into 2 categories: Current floating result; Summing up closed trades; The final result is displayed at the bottom: achieveme
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Discord Notify MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (1)
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT 4 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
FREE
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
Extra Martingale
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Utilities
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
Edgars Trading Panel
Edgars Vasils
Utilities
The Trading Panel is designed for easy, convenient, and intuitive use. It is built for both scalping and day trading. The Trading Panel is designed to recognize every instrument it is applied to, without the need to calculate pips or points. The Trading Panel includes Breakeven and Trailing functions, as well as the ability to open and close multiple orders simultaneously. The Breakeven and Trailing functions can be activated either together or separately. The number of trades opened at the same
AllClosedMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
5 (1)
Utilities
The AllClosedMT4 utility in the form of an expert. The utility is designed for closing all open positions simultaneously based on the total profit (in the deposit currency) of all open positions. The utility can be attached to any chart with any trading instrument. Parameters Profit - the total positive profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (profit). Stop - the total negative profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (loss). The valu
FREE
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
More from author
UTrailingMin
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMin can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Taranus Light
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Taranus Light is a reduced version of the universal, semi-automatic EA Taranus, designed to work under the control of a trader. It can work with or without indicators, has several filters for determining the trend direction and can only work with market or pending order. Trailing stop capabilities of the EAd has been expanded by adding functions from UTrailing EA. Taranus Light EA is suitable for both experienced and beginner traders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus Light EA can be found in
Martex
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Martex is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the Martex EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing the mar
UTrailing
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (2)
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Autumn price reduction by 10%! Until October 1st only! Manual to UTra
ForexNewsTrader
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA is intended for trading on news only. News appear on the chart in the form of text messages and vertical lines. When the price approaches this line, the adviser places pending orders for purchase and for sale. If the "Modify pending orders" function is enabled, orders will move behind the price (up and down) and stay at the set distance from the price, which will not allow the order to worked ahead of time, before the news releases. If, after the news release, not one of the orders has not wo
McDuckEA
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the EA suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk and prof
UTrailingMini
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by v
Fractalan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Fractalan – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The complete guide to the Fractalan EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of
MartexPO
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
TralDynamic
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
PriceActionInd
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Indicators
The indicator shows 7 patterns of the Price Action trading system, as well as the maximum and minimum price lines for the day. Timeframe: H1, H4, D1. Pin bar Outside Vertical Bar (OVB) Pivot Point Reversal (PPR) Closing Price Reversal (CPR) Double Extremums ( DMax/DMin ) Wide Range Bar (WRB) Inside Bar (IB) Settings PRICE ACTION PATTERNS Show Pin Bar   Color Pin Bar - pointer arrow color.                                        Show Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)  Color Outside Vertical Bar   - poin
TralDynamicU
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
VirtualStops
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularMan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Benefits the initial lot is opened by a trader or
Aweron
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The Aweron EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable sing
McDuckEA MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA MT5 – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the adviser suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Manual to UTrailingMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the
MartexMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexMT5 is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the MartexMT5 EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing t
MartexPO MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO MT5 is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO MT5 EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO MT5 EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a guide to
FractalanMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of ord
TralDynamicMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
UTrailingMiniMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
TralDynamicU MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtualMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
AweronMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review