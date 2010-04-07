UTralVirtual
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.
Detailed guide to UTralVirtual can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
- 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
- virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
- adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
- setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
- trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;
- mini profit to start the trailing stop.
- setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
- trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
- "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
- works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
- a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.
Parameters
Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS
- Allow the EA to work
- Magic number (-1 for all)
- Positions: - choice of direction.
- Add SL and TP for all open orders
- Stop Loss by: - choice of stop loss setting method.
- Stop Loss in points
- Virtual stop loss
- Take Profit in points
- Virtual take profit
- Breakeven for one direction - selection of the breakeven mode
- Profit to enable a breakeven - level of profit in points, at which a breakeven is enabled.
- Breakeven level;
- Slippage
Block 2. TRAILING PENDING ORDERS
Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS
- Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - to start trailing stop.
- Mode trailing stop: - 5 options.
- Timeframe for trailing - select a timeframe a trailing stop is to work on.
- Trailing stop by: - choice of trailing stop for 7 instruments.
- Trailing stop level
- Trailing step
- Indent in points, except "by Points"
- ATR period
- Level of Volumes
Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS