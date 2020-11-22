Taranus Light
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.1
- Updated: 22 November 2020
- Activations: 9
Taranus Light is a reduced version of the universal, semi-automatic EA Taranus, designed to work under the control of a trader. It can work with or without indicators, has several filters for determining the trend direction and can only work with market or pending order. Trailing stop capabilities of the EAd has been expanded by adding functions from UTrailing EA. Taranus Light EA is suitable for both experienced and beginner traders.
Set files and a guide to the Taranus Light EA can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- pending orders or market orders;
- stop loss: by points, by fractals, by bar extremum, by ATR;
- total, averaged the take profit on multiple orders;
- trailing pending orders;
- the magic number is set automatically, it is individually for each currency pair;
- main indicators: Moving Average (one MA or two MA) and CCI;
- filters for determining the trend direction with independent adjustment: AutoTrend 1 and AutoTrend 2;
- AutoTrend 1 tools, optional: one MA or bar closing price, with a choice of timeframe;
- AutoTrend 2 tools, optional: separately or together Awesome Oscillator and Parabolic SAR, with a choice of timeframe;
- 4 trailing stop operation modes: simple, by percentage, general trailing stop and mobile stop loss;
- 7 trailing stop types: by points, by High/Low, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR by ATR;
- virtual (hidden) trailing stop;
- adding stop loss to other orders, including orders opened manually;
- closing orders by the percentage of profit/loss;
- opening and closing orders by time (days, hours, minutes, seconds);
- managing orders using "hot" keys and "hot" buttons;
- sound alert every time a news outlet and move the trailing stop;
- works on accounts with 4- and 5-digit quotes;
Parameters
Block 1 GENERAL SETTINGS
- Magic number (automatic)
- Allow opening new orders
- Number of open orders
- Lots
- Risk in % - AutoLot calculation
- Positions: - select the trading direction.
- Working timeframe:
- Indicators - trading by indicators One MA, Two MAs, CCI.
- AutoTrend 1 - enable the AutoTrend 1 direction filter.
- AutoTrend 2 - enable the AutoTrend 2 direction filter.
- Use orders - choose which orders to trade (pending or market orders).
- Pending orders type:
- Stop Loss by: - setting a stop loss of your choice:
- Stop Loss size for points
- Take Profit
- Use gross take profit
Block 2 RISK MANAGEMENT
Block 3 PENDING ORDERS
Block 4 AUTO TRENDS
Block 5 INDICATORS
Block 6 TRAILING STOP
Block 7 TRADE BY TIME
Block 8 OTHER SETTINGS