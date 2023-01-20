UTralVirtualMT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.
A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section.
In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work!
Benefits
- 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
- 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
- virtual TP and SL - freely move manually according to the graph;
- adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
- setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
- trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;
- mini profit to start the trailing stop.
- setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
- trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
- "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
- works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
- a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.
Parameters
Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS
- Allow the EA to work
- Magic number (-1 for all)
- Positions: - choice of direction.
- Add SL and TP for all open orders
- Stop Loss by: - choice of stop loss setting method.
- Stop Loss in points
- Virtual stop loss
- Take Profit in points
- Virtual take profit
- Breakeven for one direction - selection of the breakeven mode
- Profit to enable a breakeven - level of profit in points, at which a breakeven is enabled.
- Breakeven level
- Slippage
Block 2. TRAILING PENDING ORDERS
Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS
- Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit- to start trailing stop.
- Mode trailing stop: 5 options.
- Timeframe for trailing stop - select a timeframe a trailing stop is to work on.
- Trailing stop by: - choice of trailing stop for 7 instruments.
- Trailing stop level
- Trailing step
- Indent in points, except "by Points"
- ATR period
- Level of Volumes
Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS