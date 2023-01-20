UTralVirtualMT5

Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section.

In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work!

Benefits

  • 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
  • 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
  • virtual TP and SL - freely move manually according to the graph;
  • adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
  • setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
  • trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;
  • mini profit to start the trailing stop.
  • setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
  • trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
  • "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
  • works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
  • a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Allow the EA to work
  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Positions: - choice of direction.
  • Add SL and TP for all open orders
  • Stop Loss by: - choice of stop loss setting method.
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Virtual stop loss
  • Take Profit in points
  • Virtual take profit
  • Breakeven for one direction - selection of the breakeven mode
  • Profit to enable a breakeven - level of profit in points, at which a breakeven is enabled.
  • Breakeven level
  • Slippage

Block 2. TRAILING PENDING ORDERS

Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS

  • Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit- to start trailing stop.
  • Mode trailing stop: 5 options.
  • Timeframe for trailing stop - select a timeframe a trailing stop is to work on.
  • Trailing stop by: - choice of trailing stop for 7 instruments.
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step 
  • Indent in points, except "by Points"
  • ATR period
  • Level of Volumes

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS

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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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Experts
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Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
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Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
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Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
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The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
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Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
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Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
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Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
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