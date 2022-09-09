MartexPO MT5

MartexPO MT5 is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO MT5 EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO MT5 EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders.

A set files and a guide to the EA MartexPO MT5 can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • works without indicators;
  • to determine the direction of the first order, you can use Auto Trend;
  • uses pending orders to open the first order and for hedging orders;
  • automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
  • virtual take profit, which can be moved manually;
  • dynamic step between martingale orders;
  • reducing the martingale multiplier to 1, with an increase in risk;
  • breakeven for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • trailing stop for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • control over the use of Free margin, in case of excess - stop trading;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • partial and full locking of loss positions (lock);
  • automatic exit from the "lock" with the closing of all positions;
  • limit on the number of open orders by martingale;
  • restriction on the total lot size of all open orders of one direction;
  • trade by time;
  • position management using "hot" buttons;
  • works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Trading - permission to open new orders.
  • Magic Number (0-automat) - the EA generates the magic number automatically.
  • Positions: - choice of direction of trade.
  • Working timeframe: - orders will be opened on the signals of this timeframe.
  • Initial lot in the series
  • Take Profit
  • Update the take profit level - update the take profit level when opening new orders.
  • Virtual take profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Total stop loss - a common, single stop loss level for several orders at once.
  • Breakeven mode: - breakeven mode selection (normal or general).
  • Profit to enable a breakeven
  • Breakeven level
  • Slippage

Block 2. MARTINGALE PARAMETRS

Block 3. RISK MANAGEMENT

Block 4. HEDGING

Block 5. AUTO TREND

Block 6. TRAILING STOP

Block 7. TRADE BY TIME

Block 8. OTHER SETTINGS


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Experts
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Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
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Experts
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Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
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Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtualMT5
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Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
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Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
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Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
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Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
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