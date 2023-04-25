Time Life is an easy-to-use expert that is recommended to be used for a short period of time - from one to three months. It works on the principle of trend detection, in a narrow price range, based on historical data and price averaging. The use of a narrow corridor in which transactions can be opened excludes the possibility of opening transactions at the maximum and minimum values ​​of market prices, and therefore reduces the possibility of drawdown.

ATTENTION - the minimum deposit for the adviser is $100.

Time Life was tested on historical data on the EUR/USD pair on the H1 hourly interval. The testing period is from 01/01/2023 to 03/20/2023. The test results and graphs are shown in the screenshots.

As a result of testing on historical data from 01/01/2023 to 03/20/2023, the EA showed the following results (EUR/USD , H1, initial deposit $100, low risk level):





- net profit - 31.20;





- maximum drawdown - 29.08 (26.95%);





-total transactions - 36.

As a result of testing on historical data from 01/01/2023 to 03/20/2023, the EA showed the following results (EUR/USD , H1, initial deposit $100, high risk level):





- net profit - 81.20;





- maximum drawdown - 64.32 (44.3%);





-total transactions - 36.

The Time Life Expert Advisor does not require your intervention during its work, and its work does not depend on the actions of the developer. The only thing you need to do is to set the Expert Advisor's risk level – low risk level or high risk level. In the course of work, the expert does not generate errors. Please note that when choosing a high level of risk, the profit is approximately doubled, while the risks are doubled.

We recommend using the EUR/USD pair and the H1 hourly interval.