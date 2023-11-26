AI Night Gold TI

The Neural Network based Night Trading Gold Advisor is an innovative tool for investors and traders looking to automate their strategies in the night market. This advisor uses advanced machine learning and neural network technologies to analyze data and make trading decisions.

The initial cost of the advisor is $190, the first 10 copies, the next price change is $490, the final cost of the advisor is $1490



Developing code for a neural network in a trading strategy requires the use of specialized libraries such as TensorFlow or PyTorch. I used the TensorFlow library to create a simple recurrent neural network (RNN) to predict gold prices based on historical data.





# Creating a neural network

model = tf.keras.Sequential([

tf.keras.layers.LSTM(hidden_layer_size, input_shape=(seq_length, input_size)), tf.keras.layers.Dense(output_size)# Compiling the model

model.compile(optimizer='adam', loss='mean_squared_error')

# Data preparation

sequences = create_sequences(data, seq_length)

X = np.array([seq[0] for seq in sequences])

y = np.array([seq[1] for seq in sequences])

# Model training

model.fit(X, y, epochs=10, batch_size=32)

This code creates a simple recurrent neural network, trains it on historical gold price data, and makes a price forecast for the next period.





The Expert Advisor Does Not Use: No Grid - No Martingale - No Doubling - No Averaging





Main characteristics:





Neural network for price forecasting: The advisor is trained on historical data on gold prices, which allows it to identify patterns and trends in price dynamics. This neural network can analyze multiple factors such as global economic events, technical indicators and macroeconomic indicators for more accurate forecasting.

Risk optimization: The trading algorithm includes a risk management mechanism, which allows you to minimize potential losses. The advisor sets stop loss and take profit levels based on market volatility and forecasts made by the neural network.

Automated trading: The advisor provides the ability to fully automated trading at night. The trader only needs to configure the parameters and size of the trading lot, after which the advisor independently makes trading decisions and performs operations on the market.

Monitoring market conditions: The algorithm regularly monitors market conditions and adapts to changes in real time. This allows the advisor to effectively respond to sudden changes in exchange rates, news and other factors affecting the gold market.

Reporting and Statistics: The advisor provides detailed performance reports and trading statistics. The trader can track the results of the strategy, as well as conduct analysis to optimize parameters and improve efficiency.

This trading advisor provides traders with the ability to automate and optimize their overnight gold trading strategy using advanced neural network technology. However, as with any trading tool, it is important to closely monitor market conditions and regularly update your advisor settings to adapt to changes in the market.

Backtest





During development, the neural network was trained and tested during a backtesting period from 01/01/2000 to 11/21/2023 using 100% historical data. In addition, forward testing of the Expert Advisor was carried out until November 2023.





You can reproduce the backtest results shown in the screenshots below using the following backtest settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD Time frame: M1-M5 Simulation: Minimal "every tick" simulation is recommended. '1 minute OHLC' may also be sufficient, but less accurate. Deposit: It is recommended to deposit at least 200 Leverage: Any



Write to me to use the best gold trading conditions (minimum spread)





If you have any questions or need help setting up your Expert Advisor, please contact us via PM. We will always try to respond as quickly as possible.





Before purchasing this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved in trading and that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



