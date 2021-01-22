Winshots 3 multi timeframe MAs

Purpose:

The function of this indicator is to draw 3 moving averages (MA's) lines on the main MT4 price chart.

The MA's are from 3 different timeframes specified by the user independent of the chart that is currently displayed.

When you toggle your chart view through different time frames, the 3 MA's will continue to display the MA lines for the time frames specified in the properties.

Example:

The default settings map out three 50 bars MA's for H4, D1 and W1 time frames. During intraday trading on M5/M15 the default settings (MA50 for H4, D1, W1) can assist you in spotting "hard" support/resistance of the higher time frames.

Benefits:

Having visual access to all three MA's for 3 different time frames at all times can better guide you in your trading.