Winshots 3 multi timeframe MAs

Purpose:

The function of this indicator is to draw 3 moving averages (MA's) lines on the main MT4 price chart.  

The MA's are from 3 different timeframes specified by the user independent of the chart that is currently displayed.

When you toggle your chart view through different time frames, the 3 MA's will continue to display the MA lines for the time frames specified in the properties.

Example:

The default settings map out three 50 bars MA's for H4, D1 and W1 time frames. During intraday trading on M5/M15 the default settings (MA50 for H4, D1, W1) can assist you in spotting "hard" support/resistance of the higher time frames.

Benefits:

Having visual access to all three MA's for 3 different time frames at all times can better guide you in your trading. 

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This indicator will help you identify the key zones needed for The Silver Bullet Strategy which are:  The three time-windows the ICT mentioned in the strategy Window 1: 3 AM and 4 AM New York time Window 2: 10 AM and 11 AM New York Time Window 3: 2 PM to 3 PM New York Time Bullish and bearish supply and demand zones which will help you identify FVG inside those time windows T he previous day's high and low, draw on liquidity The indicator does not plot the FVGs to avoid cluttering the chart  Exi
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80053930 2021.01.29 12:40 
 

bad

Pawel Michalowski
1801
Reply from developer Pawel Michalowski 2021.07.29 23:19
well that's a very unhelpful statement ... perhaps you could tell me what it was that you didn't like and we could see if either A) I can help you understand how to use the indicator properly or B) I could add some changes ... saying "bad" and nothing else doesn't help anyone
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