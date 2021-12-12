Sevens Heavens Multicurrency Indicator for MT4

5

Hello,

This indicator is a unique high reliability 7-in-1 multicurrency indicator comprising these sub-indicator’s:

  1. A Trend Power Crossover Indicator.
  2. A Percent Change Crossover Indicator.
  3. A Currency Overbought/Oversold Indicator.
  4. A Currency Deviation Indicator.
  5. A Currency Impulse Signal Indicator.
  6. A Trend Power Indicator.
  7. A Currency Volatility Indicator.

The main advantage of this indicator is that it's reasoning by currency and not by currency pair. The values of each sub-indicator are calculated for the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD, AUD, CHF, NZD.

It is a more robust method for analyzing Forex markets. Indeed, this method allows for example to know exactly the currencies whose price increases and that of which the price decreases. moreover, this method integrates in an intrinsic way the aspects related to the currency correlation in the calculations.

With this indicator you will be able to detect many reliable forex signals for 28 currency pairs by using only one chart. The profitable and reliable trading opportunities you can detect will be highly improved compared to standard indicators based on the analysis of currency pairs.

My indicator is comprising most of concepts needed for a profitable and reliable trading:

  • Currency trend (indicator 1, 2, 5 and 6).
  • Currency strength (indicator 3).
  • Currency standard deviation compared to the standard price (indicator 4).
  • Currency volatility (indicator 7).

Please do not forget to make all symbols visible in the “Market Watch” before using this indicator (see the full description of the indicator in the link below).

Full description of the indicator :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747091


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75439


Reviews
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:52 
 

ok

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.02.20 18:58 
 

Good work

Kev Case
307
Kev Case 2021.12.27 16:37 
 

Very good indicator, it has upped my trading

Filter:
