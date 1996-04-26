Sweep Protocol Essentials MT4

SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials — See liquidity before the market hits it



Before looking for a signal, you need to know where to look.



SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials continuously plots the liquidity levels that institutions target, and alerts you as soon as price touches them.



Previous day's high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, full ranges of Asia / London / New York sessions: these are the zones the market revisits constantly. Essentials displays them automatically on your chart and notifies you at the right moment, without you having to watch your screen constantly.



Key Features

- Automatic liquidity levels: previous day's/week's/month's high and low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, plotted and updated on their own.

- Session ranges: Asia, London, New York displayed continuously, color-coded by session.

- Touch alerts: notification (popup and/or push) as soon as a key level is reached, you don't have to stay glued to your screen.

- Mini dashboard: market context at a glance (active session, levels of the day) directly on the chart.

- Lightweight and non-intrusive: zero impact on platform fluidity, no data sent externally.

- Universal: all symbols, all timeframes, indices, forex, metals, crypto CFDs.



How It Works

The market structurally returns to a limited number of levels: those that concentrate the most pending orders. SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials identifies these levels from the price structure of previous days, weeks and sessions, keeps them updated with each new candle, and signals their touch in real time. It focuses on one question: knowing where liquidity sits, mapped clearly and kept current automatically.



Who It's For

- Traders discovering the ICT / SMC approach who want to visualize liquidity levels without complexity.

- Discretionary traders who already build their own market reading and want a reliable visual reminder of key levels.

- Anyone who wants a first, no-cost look at automatic liquidity mapping before committing to a more complete workflow.



What's Included

- The SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials indicator (.ex4 file, MetaTrader 4), 100% free.

- Liquidity levels, session ranges, touch alerts and the mini-dashboard.

- Product updates as long as it's active on the Market.

This edition focuses on liquidity mapping and level-touch alerts; it does not include sweep detection, order block confirmation, a virtual trade engine or a prop-firm dashboard.



Getting Started

1) Open the Navigator window in your MetaTrader 4 and expand Custom Indicators.

2) Drag SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials onto the chart of your choice, any symbol and timeframe.

3) Let the levels and session ranges build automatically.

4) Enable the alerts that suit you (popup and/or push) to be notified as soon as a level is touched.



Manual and Support

Contact the author via MQL5 messaging for the quick-start guide and for any questions. The dedicated method blog address is sent on request.



Pricing

Free. No time limit, no feature locked within the scope described above.



Decision-support indicator for educational purposes. It does not place or modify any real orders. This is not investment advice. Trading involves risk of capital loss.



