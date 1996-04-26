Sweep Protocol Essentials MT4

SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials — See liquidity before the market hits it

Before looking for a signal, you need to know where to look.

SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials continuously plots the liquidity levels that institutions target, and alerts you as soon as price touches them.

Previous day's high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, full ranges of Asia / London / New York sessions: these are the zones the market revisits constantly. Essentials displays them automatically on your chart and notifies you at the right moment, without you having to watch your screen constantly.

Key Features
- Automatic liquidity levels: previous day's/week's/month's high and low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, plotted and updated on their own.
- Session ranges: Asia, London, New York displayed continuously, color-coded by session.
- Touch alerts: notification (popup and/or push) as soon as a key level is reached, you don't have to stay glued to your screen.
- Mini dashboard: market context at a glance (active session, levels of the day) directly on the chart.
- Lightweight and non-intrusive: zero impact on platform fluidity, no data sent externally.
- Universal: all symbols, all timeframes, indices, forex, metals, crypto CFDs.

How It Works
The market structurally returns to a limited number of levels: those that concentrate the most pending orders. SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials identifies these levels from the price structure of previous days, weeks and sessions, keeps them updated with each new candle, and signals their touch in real time. It focuses on one question: knowing where liquidity sits, mapped clearly and kept current automatically.

Who It's For
- Traders discovering the ICT / SMC approach who want to visualize liquidity levels without complexity.
- Discretionary traders who already build their own market reading and want a reliable visual reminder of key levels.
- Anyone who wants a first, no-cost look at automatic liquidity mapping before committing to a more complete workflow.

What's Included
- The SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials indicator (.ex4 file, MetaTrader 4), 100% free.
- Liquidity levels, session ranges, touch alerts and the mini-dashboard.
- Product updates as long as it's active on the Market.
This edition focuses on liquidity mapping and level-touch alerts; it does not include sweep detection, order block confirmation, a virtual trade engine or a prop-firm dashboard.

Getting Started
1) Open the Navigator window in your MetaTrader 4 and expand Custom Indicators.
2) Drag SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials onto the chart of your choice, any symbol and timeframe.
3) Let the levels and session ranges build automatically.
4) Enable the alerts that suit you (popup and/or push) to be notified as soon as a level is touched.

Manual and Support
Contact the author via MQL5 messaging for the quick-start guide and for any questions. The dedicated method blog address is sent on request.

Pricing
Free. No time limit, no feature locked within the scope described above.

Decision-support indicator for educational purposes. It does not place or modify any real orders. This is not investment advice. Trading involves risk of capital loss.

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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
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Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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