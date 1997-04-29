Divergence Scanner Pro is an advanced utility designed to detect both regular and hidden divergences across three powerful indicators: RSI, MACD, and Stochastic. With its robust algorithm and user-friendly interface, this tool is perfect for traders seeking an edge in the market.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Divergence Detection : Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities.

: Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities. Multi-Indicator Support : Scans for divergences on RSI, MACD, and Stochastic, offering flexibility for different trading strategies.

: Scans for divergences on RSI, MACD, and Stochastic, offering flexibility for different trading strategies. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the parameters to suit your trading preferences, such as timeframe, divergence type, and indicator thresholds.

: Fine-tune the parameters to suit your trading preferences, such as timeframe, divergence type, and indicator thresholds. Efficient and Lightweight: Optimized for performance, ensuring smooth operation without slowing down your platform.

Why Choose Divergence Scanner Pro?

Divergences are powerful signals in trading, often predicting major price movements. Divergence Scanner Pro simplifies the process, saving you time and enhancing your decision-making accuracy. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool is an invaluable addition to your arsenal.



