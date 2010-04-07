Supertrend With CCI
- Indicators
- Menaka Sachin Thorat
- Version: 1.0
Supertrend with CCI Indicator for MQL5 – Short Description
The Supertrend with CCI Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool that combines Supertrend for trend direction and CCI for momentum confirmation. This combination helps reduce false signals and improves trade accuracy.
✅ Supertrend identifies uptrends and downtrends based on volatility.
✅ CCI Filter ensures signals align with market momentum.
✅ Customizable Settings for ATR, CCI period, and alert options.
✅ Alerts & Notifications via sound, email, and push notifications.
This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading, providing clear buy and sell signals with enhanced accuracy. 🚀📉
🔹 Supertrend Settings:
-
ATRPeriod = 1 → Defines the ATR period for Supertrend; lower values make it more responsive.
🔹 CCI Filter:
-
CCIPeriod = 50 → Sets the CCI period for trend confirmation.
-
Level = 0 → The threshold level for CCI signals.
-
Shift = 0 → Number of bars to shift CCI calculations (default: 0).
🔹 Alert Settings:
-
Audible_Alerts = true → Enables sound alerts for signals.
-
Send_Email = false → Email notifications (set to true to enable).
-
Push_Notifications = false → Mobile alerts (set to true to enable).
This setup enhances trend accuracy by combining Supertrend & CCI filtering, with customizable alerts!