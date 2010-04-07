Supertrend with CCI Indicator for MQL5 – Short Description

The Supertrend with CCI Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool that combines Supertrend for trend direction and CCI for momentum confirmation. This combination helps reduce false signals and improves trade accuracy.

✅ Supertrend identifies uptrends and downtrends based on volatility.

✅ CCI Filter ensures signals align with market momentum.

✅ Customizable Settings for ATR, CCI period, and alert options.

✅ Alerts & Notifications via sound, email, and push notifications.

This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading, providing clear buy and sell signals with enhanced accuracy. 🚀📉

🔹 Supertrend Settings:

ATRPeriod = 1 → Defines the ATR period for Supertrend; lower values make it more responsive.

🔹 CCI Filter:

CCIPeriod = 50 → Sets the CCI period for trend confirmation.

Level = 0 → The threshold level for CCI signals.

Shift = 0 → Number of bars to shift CCI calculations (default: 0).

🔹 Alert Settings:

Audible_Alerts = true → Enables sound alerts for signals.

Send_Email = false → Email notifications (set to true to enable).

Push_Notifications = false → Mobile alerts (set to true to enable).

This setup enhances trend accuracy by combining Supertrend & CCI filtering, with customizable alerts!







