Supertrend With CCI

Supertrend with CCI Indicator for MQL5 – Short Description

The Supertrend with CCI Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool that combines Supertrend for trend direction and CCI for momentum confirmation. This combination helps reduce false signals and improves trade accuracy.

Supertrend identifies uptrends and downtrends based on volatility.
CCI Filter ensures signals align with market momentum.
Customizable Settings for ATR, CCI period, and alert options.
Alerts & Notifications via sound, email, and push notifications.

This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading, providing clear buy and sell signals with enhanced accuracy. 🚀📉

🔹 Supertrend Settings:

  • ATRPeriod = 1 → Defines the ATR period for Supertrend; lower values make it more responsive.

🔹 CCI Filter:

  • CCIPeriod = 50 → Sets the CCI period for trend confirmation.

  • Level = 0 → The threshold level for CCI signals.

  • Shift = 0 → Number of bars to shift CCI calculations (default: 0).

🔹 Alert Settings:

  • Audible_Alerts = true → Enables sound alerts for signals.

  • Send_Email = false → Email notifications (set to true to enable).

  • Push_Notifications = false → Mobile alerts (set to true to enable).

This setup enhances trend accuracy by combining Supertrend & CCI filtering, with customizable alerts!



