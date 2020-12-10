Performance calculator for MT4

Utility for know the performance of your acoount.

From dialog you can filter data in this modes:

- You can include or not include the open positions

- You can include or not the closed positions

- You can filter the data by date (from, to)

- You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection)

- You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection)

On bottom of table, are show the total of:

- Number of data

- Total size

- Total commissions paid

- Total swap paids

- Total profits

- Total net profits (profits - commissions - swap)

You can also export the data in Excel