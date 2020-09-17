Close All Orders One Click

A script for closing all open positions in one click. It has no settings, you only need to save it to folder ...\mql4\scripts folder and restart the terminal.

A click on the script will close all open positions with the best possible time.

Works on all types of accounts with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited.

The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of orders.

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Artem Los
Utilities
SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines. SmartLines for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25875 Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change. The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have th
Very useful information
Artem Los
Utilities
Very useful information (VUI) - provides useful information on the following points:     Pip price - the price of point (pip) in the currency of the account with the volume specified by you     Tick ​​size - tick size     Margin Buy - margin required to open a Buy order with the volume specified by you     Margin Sell - margin required to open a Sell order with the volume specified by you     Open Buy - the number of open positions, the number of open lots Buy     Open Sell - the number of open
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilities
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
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