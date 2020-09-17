Close All Orders One Click

A script for closing all open positions in one click. It has no settings, you only need to save it to folder ...\mql4\scripts folder and restart the terminal.

A click on the script will close all open positions with the best possible time.

Works on all types of accounts with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited.



The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of orders.