Trading utilite (expert advisor) Global Breakeven and Trailingstop developed for:

You can setup utilite at any existing chart and it will manage all opened orders for all pairs, or just selected pairs from the list.

Also, you can setup utilite for each trading chart separately, and apply the unique setting for each chart.

Settings:

StopLoss - stoploss size, points

- stoploss size, points TakeProfit - takeprofit size, points

- takeprofit size, points BreakEven Trigger - Breakeven trigger, points. 0 = off

- Breakeven trigger, points. 0 = off BreakEven Value - Breakeven value size, points (count from order open price)

- Breakeven value size, points (count from order open price) Trailing Start - Trailing start to initialize trailing stop. 0 = off

- Trailing start to initialize trailing stop. 0 = off Trailing Stop - Trailing stop value, points

- Trailing stop value, points Trailing Step - Trailing step value, points

- Trailing step value, points Magic Number - ID (Magic number) for orders. To manage all orders, set it = -1.

- ID (Magic number) for orders. To manage all orders, set it = -1. Apply to - which pairs you want to manage: current pair, all pairs or selected pairs

- which pairs you want to manage: current pair, all pairs or selected pairs Pairs - selected pairs list. Please use symbol ";" to separate pairs.

- selected pairs list. Please use symbol ";" to separate pairs. Show info panel - show info panel on chart

The utilite writes all its actions into EA log file.