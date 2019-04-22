MQLTA One Click Trade Pro

4.6

One Click Trade Pro is a tool that allows you to open orders with just one click, choosing all the parameters, including the Magic Number! Useful if you want to quickly submit trades specifying also their Magic Number. Other than submitting new orders you can also see the list of orders (with their Magic Number) and change their Stop Loss and Take Profit.

The PRO version also allows you to:

  • Open opposite pending orders
  • Setup and submit orders using lines, for a better visualization


How does it work?

One Click Trade shows you a friendly interface to submit market and pending orders and viewing current orders. Intuitive and quick to use.


How to Use the Tool

Load the Expert Advisor and choose your preferred default settings, a small panel will be loaded. Through the panel you can open the sub panels:

  • New Order
  • New Opposite Pending Orders
  • New Orders With Lines
  • Orders List
  • Options

In the New Order Panel you can submit new market and pending orders specifying the position size, stop loss, take profit, Magic Number and Comment. The panel will show you the current spread for the symbol and, if a stop loss is set, the recommended position size to satisfy your risk management. When submitting an order a message box will confirm the submission.

In the opposite pending orders you can submit pending orders in opposite side (BUY SELL) simultaneously and setting up a distance from the price, including SL and TP.

In the new order with lines you can work with lines to setup trades and visually see the profit and loss.

In the Order List you can see the list of current orders and all their details, from here you can also open the Edit Panel which allows you to change the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and also close the order.

The Options panel is useful to change some of the settings however these settings are always reset to the default ones if you change the time frame or symbol.


Why you should use the One Click Trade?

  1. MetaTrader 4 has no option to submit an order with a Magic Number natively, One Click Trade allows you to submit a new order specifying the Magic Number
  2. MetaTrader 4 has no option to show you the Magic Number of an existing order natively, One Click Trade will list all the current orders showing you the Magic Number
  3. One Click Trade shows you the recommended position size to satisfy your risk management rule based on the stop loss


One Click Trade Parameters

  • Indicator Name - Prefix to create the graphical objects, suggested to leave default.
  • Default Type of Order - Market or Pending
  • Default Lot Size - Initial Lot Size in the New Order Panel
  • Default Increment - Initial Increment in the New Order Panel
  • Default Stop Loss Type - Initial Stop Loss type in the New Order Panel, Points or Price
  • Default Stop Loss in Points - Initial SL points in the New Order Panel
  • Default Take Profit in Points - Initial TP points in the New Order Panel
  • Default Magic Number - Initial Magic Number in the New Order Panel
  • Default Comment - Initial Comment in the New Order Panel
  • Default % of Risk - Initial % of risk
  • Default Risk Calculation Base - Risk calculation base, EQUITY, BALANCE, FREE MARGIN
  • Default Take Screenshot - Enable or Disable to take screenshots when ordering
  • Default Screenshot Resolution - 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x1024, 1600x900, 1920x1080, Current Chart Size
  • Default Orders per page - how many orders per page to show in the list
  • Slippage - self explanatory
  • Default Start Price is used in the Opposite Pending Orders
  • Default Pending Order Side to set the default BUY SELL or BOTH in the opposite pending
  • Default Pending Order Type is to set if default is STOP or LIMIT
  • Other Default Parameters used to start the panels
  • Open Buy Order Color - color for buy orders
  • Open Sell Order Color - color for sell orders
  • Horizontal spacing - offset for the position of the panel, to change the initial position on the chart
  • Vertical spacing - offset for the position of the panel, to change the initial position on the chart

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading.

Reviews 17
nguyenthao
25
nguyenthao 2023.05.05 05:46 
 

Great tool!

Ron McLean
18
Ron McLean 2023.02.03 20:25 
 

Good program, use for all my trade entries.

drdave
14
drdave 2022.10.13 09:14 
 

Great EA! Selecting take order screenshot and enable order confirmation message make it easy to document each trade entry.

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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MQL4 Trading Automation
4.85 (13)
Indicators
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MQL4 Trading Automation
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MQLTA Pattern Detector
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
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MQLTA Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.5 (4)
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MQLTA Currency Strength Lines
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.88 (8)
Indicators
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MQLTA Price Line Alert
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.67 (3)
Utilities
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
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MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
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MQLTA Draw Grid
MQL4 Trading Automation
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Utilities
Простая утилита MQLTA Draw Grid поможет вам нарисовать сетку на вашем графике. Она полезна при изучении графика и моделирования сетки. Как она работает? Утилита будет создавать горизонтальные линии в зависимости от заданных параметров Как использовать этот инструмент Установите индикатор на график, выбрав параметры по умолчанию. Выберите начальную точку, значения минимума и максимума диапазона и стиль. В появившейся графической панели вы сможете создавать и удалять сетку, а также изменять неко
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MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
Utilities
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
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MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
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MQLTA Instrument Details
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Instrument Details shows you in an easy to read in chart table the details about the instrument/Symbol, including: Label Trade Mode Default Contract Size Minimum Size Maximum Size Size Step Digits Used Tick Size Tick Value Stop Level Bid Ask Spread Parameters Indicator name to create the objects Default Window when opening the indicator Horizontal offset Vertical offset If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review. If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a mes
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MQLTA Time Line Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Utilities
Советник Time Line Auto Close (TLAC) позволит вам создавать вертикальные линии (Time Lines, линии времени), которые будут автоматически закрывать все или некоторые из ваших открытых ордеров. Вы можете создавать и управлять несколькими линиями, настроить для каждой из них закрываемые ордера и оповещения. Ордера можно фильтровать по валюте, магическому номеру, номеру ордера и типу ордера. Также можно настроить отправку уведомлений перед активацией линий. Как она работает? С помощью TLAC вы сможет
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MQLTA Take Screenshot
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Утилита MQLTA Take Screenshot позволяет снимать скриншоты текущего графика прямо из самого графика. Утилита полезна для быстрого сохранения интересной ситуации и сохранения текущего графика перед открытием или закрытием ордера. Как она работает? Take Screenshot использует встроенную функцию языка MQL4 для сохранения снимка текущего графика. Как использовать утилиту Загрузите индикатор и выберите нужные параметры. Как только откроется панель, нажмите на значок сохранения, чтобы сделать снимок т
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MQLTA Pattern Detector DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected. The DEMO version only works on AUDNZD pair. Full product can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29190 How does it work Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected. Parameters Indicator Name - Used to
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MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
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Filter:
Daryl Anderson
170
Daryl Anderson 2023.12.19 16:43 
 

Good product, easy to setup and use. Could be doing with a trailing stop loss option though.

Zheming Wen
86
Zheming Wen 2023.05.11 01:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nguyenthao
25
nguyenthao 2023.05.05 05:46 
 

Great tool!

Ron McLean
18
Ron McLean 2023.02.03 20:25 
 

Good program, use for all my trade entries.

amznpiped9527
168
amznpiped9527 2022.11.16 04:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2022.10.31 03:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franek Rumak
18
Franek Rumak 2022.10.20 19:26 
 

Can't download it on MacBook Pro? Clicked download and nothing happened. Any help?

drdave
14
drdave 2022.10.13 09:14 
 

Great EA! Selecting take order screenshot and enable order confirmation message make it easy to document each trade entry.

havatrade
24
havatrade 2022.08.25 09:17 
 

have not used yet, but know its good

davmen753
19
davmen753 2022.07.13 15:09 
 

Makes placing a trade so easy and love the built in pip calculator!

Dayjobfreedom
15
Dayjobfreedom 2022.05.04 00:19 
 

Great tool, just cant seem to get it to work.

Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2022.04.28 08:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2021.12.18 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL4 Trading Automation
62711
Reply from developer Luca Spinello 2021.12.30 16:09
You need to enable autotrading - both for the EA and for the platform.
saboc
24
saboc 2021.12.11 13:55 
 

Excellent tool.Thanks It is good to be able to display the order list. But,The positions of [ Button to change MARKET OR PENDING ORDER]　and [BUY/SELL button] are too close. I made an unintended order due to a click mistake. マーケットオーダーとペンディングオーダーの切り替えボタンと、発注ボタンが近すぎます。 初めてセットしていじくりまわしておったら、なぜかオーダーリストに表示されてるやん？ 1ロットでマイナス￥15,000てなってるやん？ そんなん知らんと思ってみても、一応ターミナル確認するやん？ もう強気の放置だよ、そんなものは。

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:26 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Pedro Jose Rascon Ortega
329
Pedro Jose Rascon Ortega 2021.04.03 19:27 
 

genial. En general buenos productos y útiles los de MQLTA. Todos aconsejables.

Martin Steffens
66
Martin Steffens 2020.12.25 10:23 
 

Excellent tool. Even better than the previous version.

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