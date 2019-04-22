MQLTA One Click Trade Pro

One Click Trade Pro is a tool that allows you to open orders with just one click, choosing all the parameters, including the Magic Number! Useful if you want to quickly submit trades specifying also their Magic Number. Other than submitting new orders you can also see the list of orders (with their Magic Number) and change their Stop Loss and Take Profit.

The PRO version also allows you to:

Open opposite pending orders

Setup and submit orders using lines, for a better visualization





How does it work?

One Click Trade shows you a friendly interface to submit market and pending orders and viewing current orders. Intuitive and quick to use.





How to Use the Tool

Load the Expert Advisor and choose your preferred default settings, a small panel will be loaded. Through the panel you can open the sub panels:

New Order

New Opposite Pending Orders

New Orders With Lines

Orders List

Options

In the New Order Panel you can submit new market and pending orders specifying the position size, stop loss, take profit, Magic Number and Comment. The panel will show you the current spread for the symbol and, if a stop loss is set, the recommended position size to satisfy your risk management. When submitting an order a message box will confirm the submission. In the opposite pending orders you can submit pending orders in opposite side (BUY SELL) simultaneously and setting up a distance from the price, including SL and TP. In the new order with lines you can work with lines to setup trades and visually see the profit and loss. In the Order List you can see the list of current orders and all their details, from here you can also open the Edit Panel which allows you to change the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and also close the order. The Options panel is useful to change some of the settings however these settings are always reset to the default ones if you change the time frame or symbol.





Why you should use the One Click Trade?

MetaTrader 4 has no option to submit an order with a Magic Number natively, One Click Trade allows you to submit a new order specifying the Magic Number MetaTrader 4 has no option to show you the Magic Number of an existing order natively, One Click Trade will list all the current orders showing you the Magic Number One Click Trade shows you the recommended position size to satisfy your risk management rule based on the stop loss





One Click Trade Parameters

Indicator Name - Prefix to create the graphical objects, suggested to leave default.

Default Type of Order - Market or Pending

Default Lot Size - Initial Lot Size in the New Order Panel

Default Increment - Initial Increment in the New Order Panel

Default Stop Loss Type - Initial Stop Loss type in the New Order Panel, Points or Price

Default Stop Loss in Points - Initial SL points in the New Order Panel

Default Take Profit in Points - Initial TP points in the New Order Panel

Default Magic Number - Initial Magic Number in the New Order Panel

Default Comment - Initial Comment in the New Order Panel

Default % of Risk - Initial % of risk

Default Risk Calculation Base - Risk calculation base, EQUITY, BALANCE, FREE MARGIN

Default Take Screenshot - Enable or Disable to take screenshots when ordering

Default Screenshot Resolution - 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x1024, 1600x900, 1920x1080, Current Chart Size

Default Orders per page - how many orders per page to show in the list

Slippage - self explanatory

Default Start Price is used in the Opposite Pending Orders

Default Pending Order Side to set the default BUY SELL or BOTH in the opposite pending

Default Pending Order Type is to set if default is STOP or LIMIT

Other Default Parameters used to start the panels

Open Buy Order Color - color for buy orders

Open Sell Order Color - color for sell orders

Horizontal spacing - offset for the position of the panel, to change the initial position on the chart

Vertical spacing - offset for the position of the panel, to change the initial position on the chart

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading.