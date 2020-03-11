Trade and Account Information Panel

The Trade Info Panel allows you to easily see the status of you trading by pair and account.

Minimise the panel by clicking on it to reduce the display area.

Easily Identify loosing pairs/ instruments traded by the change of header colour.

The HEADER change colour should the months losses exceed the months gains.





Displayed information:

General Account information

Account Leverage

Account Leverage Spread

Bar Time remaining

Account Balance

Account Equity

Margin

Free Margin

Account Profit and Loss in currency and percentage

Account Risk based on stops in currency and percentage

Total Open positions on account

Total Active stops - Excellent indication if you trade with stops to ensure they are ALL set.

THIS CHART:

Trade and Position information displayed based on all open and closed trades for this chart/ instrument the indicator is loaded on.

Buy and Sell Lots - All Open Buy and Sell Lots .

Buy and Sell Profit/ Loss - All Open Buy and Sell positions in currency and percentage.

Today's Profit/ Loss

Week's Profit/ Loss

Month's Profit/ Loss



Year's Profit/ Loss

TOTAL ACCOUNT PROFIT AND LOSS Trade and Position information displayed based on all open and closed positions on this account. Buy and Sell Lots - Open Buy and Sell Lots.

Buy and Sell Profit/ Loss - Open Buy and Sell positions in currency and percentage .

Today's Profit/ Loss - in currency and percentage .

Week's Profit/ Loss - in currency and percentage.

Month's Profit/ Loss - in currency and percentage .



Year's Profit/ Loss - in currency and percentage .



Indicator Parameters:



Font - Change Font type.



Font Size - Adjust the Font size.

What Should be displayed - Three Options - Current and all Symbols - Current Symbol only - All symbols only

Position Setting - Select Corner - X & Y Position

Time in seconds - Can be used on off line charts and will update

Transparency - 0 for Solid - Higher the more transparent the background of the indicator.

Adjustable colours for indicator text and header.

















