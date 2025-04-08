Daily Forex Signals MT5

If you are looking for a EA can Auto Trading and not send Signals to yours Telegram Chanel . DON'T MISS IT!

The Expert Advisor works on a linear regression channel. The Expert Advisor trades from the channel borders, stop-loss and 2 take-profit levels with partial closing of orders are used for closing. The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself. The channel values are recalculated only when a new bar is formed.


- Min deposit: 200$

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM


- PARAMETERS :

  • PERIOD - the number of bars for calculation;
  • COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries;
  • DEGREE - channel construction type;
  • MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - minimum channel width for entering a trade;
  • PERIOD_ATR , TIMEFRAME_ATR - period and timeframe of ATR values for determining the average aolatility;
  • RISK_PER_TRADE - risk per trade, if = 0, then LOTS is used;
  • LOTS - trade lot if RISK_PER_TRADE   = 0;
  • ENTRY_PCT , STOPLOSS_PCT , TAKEPROFIT1_PCT , TAKEPROFIT2_PCT - trade entry and exit levels, specified as a% of the channel width;


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