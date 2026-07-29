EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro MT5
- Experts
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Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 29 July 2026
EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro for MetaTrader 5 A sophisticated hedging strategy Expert Advisor with dynamic trailing stop loss for automatic profit locking. Key Features: - Dynamic Hedging: Counter-positions to lock profits during drawdown - Trailing Stop: Smart trailing adapts to market volatility - Risk Management: Fixed lot with max position limits - Multi-Symbol: Works on any symbol and timeframe - Zero Martingale: No grid, no lot doubling - Account Friendly: Safe for $30+ accounts Recommended Broker: Exness Partner Link https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp