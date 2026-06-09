Quantum Sentinel MT5

Quantum Sentinel — Grid EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

A grid that thinks before it trades.

Most grid robots fail for one reason: they keep adding size into a losing move with no real brake, and sooner or later the account pays for it. Quantum Sentinel was built from the opposite philosophy. It is a trend-aligned, non-martingale grid engineered around a single obsession: keeping drawdown small and bounded while a disciplined sequence of trades does the compounding. It is designed to behave the way a prop-firm risk desk would want it to, which is controlled, patient, and accountable.

If you have been burned by set-and-forget grids that looked perfect until the one day they did not, this system was designed by someone who got tired of exactly that.

How it works

The core of the system is a multi-layer trend engine. Before a single position is opened, the EA reads the underlying direction of gold across two independent time horizons and requires them to agree. A higher-timeframe view sets the overall bias, while a faster view confirms that the immediate flow is moving the same way. When the two do not agree, the robot does not trade. This one rule filters out a large share of the choppy, sideways conditions where ordinary grids quietly bleed.

Quantum Sentinel also does not chase price. Inside an established trend it waits for the market to pull back and then show signs of resuming in the trend's direction. Entries are timed using volatility-aware pullback logic combined with a momentum confirmation layer, so the robot is buying into strength on a dip rather than blindly stacking orders at fixed distances. The result is a better average entry and fewer deep baskets.

Why the grid is safe by design

The heart of the safety design is that the grid is linear, not exponential. Every level in a basket uses the same lot size, so exposure grows in a straight line and is hard-capped. It can never snowball geometrically the way a martingale does. A losing sequence costs you arithmetic, not a catastrophe. Spacing between levels also adapts to live volatility, so the grid breathes with the market instead of fighting it.

Winning baskets are protected. Once a basket moves into profit, a profit-lock mechanism arms a protective floor and trails it as the gain grows. A basket that was up is defended and can close at breakeven-plus, but it is structurally prevented from giving the whole move back and turning into a loss. Deeper baskets shift their target toward breakeven so they resolve on a modest bounce rather than needing a large recovery.

Layered drawdown protection

Risk control is not a single switch. It is several independent layers working together.

A daily loss stop lets the EA stand down for the rest of the day once a defined daily loss is reached, which suits prop daily-drawdown rules. An account equity guard flattens positions and pauses the robot if equity slips too far from its peak, protecting your hard maximum-drawdown limit. Trade-quality gates keep the EA out of abnormal, spike-driven conditions where grids have historically been hurt. A strict exposure cap limits the number of simultaneous levels, so the worst case is always known in advance.

The design goal is straightforward: make the downside shallow and the recovery quick. The strategy is characterized by a low, tightly controlled drawdown profile relative to typical grid systems, which is what makes it suitable for funded and prop-firm accounts.

Built for clarity

Quantum Sentinel includes a clean, real-time dashboard that shows you what matters at a glance: live profit and loss across daily, weekly, monthly and total views, margin and free margin, current drawdown, active lot, and the robot's current state. You always know what your system is doing. The dashboard can be turned off if you prefer a plain chart.

Why XAUUSD

Gold trends strongly and respects momentum, but it also pulls back sharply, which is the ideal environment for a trend-aligned, pullback-based grid. Quantum Sentinel was purpose-built and tuned for XAUUSD rather than adapted from another market. Run it on the M1 chart of a gold symbol with a low-spread broker for best results.

Settings

The complex internals, including the trend engine, entry timing, grid construction, recovery logic and quality filters, are pre-tuned and locked so a balanced configuration cannot be broken by accident. The inputs you control are kept deliberately simple and are organized into three groups.

General settings cover the magic number that lets the EA manage only its own trades, the order comment applied to every position, the maximum spread at which new entries are allowed, the maximum slippage tolerance, and the option to show or hide the dashboard.

Lot sizing settings let you choose between automatic position sizing that scales with account balance and a fixed lot per level for full manual control. When automatic sizing is active, a risk level setting offers Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive and Very Aggressive profiles. It is best to start on the lower settings and scale up only once you are comfortable.

Drawdown control settings define the daily loss limit at which the EA stands down for the day and the maximum equity drawdown that triggers account-level protection.

Recommended setup

Use the EA on XAUUSD ONLY!! on the M1 or H1 (MANDATORY) timeframe with an ECN or low-spread account that supports hedging. Recommended account balance: 1000$ or 10,000 Cent account, Scale your lot to your balance, starting small and conservative. A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution. Running on a demo account first is sensible so you can observe the behavior and dashboard before going live.

Who it is for

Quantum Sentinel suits traders who want grid-style consistency without grid-style blow-up risk. This includes prop-firm and funded-account traders working under strict daily and maximum-drawdown rules, as well as serious retail traders who want a disciplined, hands-off system that respects their capital.

A fair word on risk

Quantum Sentinel is a grid-based strategy, and grid trading, even a smart, non-martingale, drawdown-guarded one like this, carries real risk. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results, and no trading system can promise profit. Markets change, and a losing period is always possible. What this EA provides is a disciplined framework built on linear non-martingale exposure, hard-capped risk, layered drawdown protection, and trend-aligned entries designed to keep losses small and rare rather than pretending they cannot happen. Trade only with capital you can afford to risk, start on the conservative settings, and use the built-in guards as intended. Run a backtest before running it on live account.

For questions and support, please use the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.


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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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fasv101 2026.07.24 19:44 
 

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Giorgi Abuladze
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Reply from developer Giorgi Abuladze 2026.07.24 20:38
Thank you for the review, i appreciate it although i advise using max drawdown, since its a grid expert advisor. ❤️
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