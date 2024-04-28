Grid Breakout

5

IMPORTANT:

  • Before proceeding with backtests and launching the robot, make sure to set the Lot_plus value to "true" instead of "false" to enable automatic lot calculation.
  • It is also crucial to adjust the Cut_loss to 54 instead of 1 to optimize risk management.

DESCRIPTION:

GridBreakout is an automated trading robot specialized in trading the GBP/USD forex pair. Utilizing a grid technique, it is designed to capitalize on market breakouts, offering a dynamic and responsive strategy to market movements.

ADVANTAGES:

  • An average monthly yield of 9% since 2020.
  • Lot sizes automatically adjust based on the user’s capital.
  • Simple installation and setup

RECOMMENDATIONS:

  • Minimum required balance: €500.
  • Pair: GBP/USD
  • Time frame: M15

-> CAUTION: While GridBreakout is designed with expertise and caution, it is important to remember that past performance does not predict future results in the financial markets. Thank you for your understanding.


Reviews 7
Oezkan Kahveci
1264
Oezkan Kahveci 2025.02.26 07:10 
 

I would be happy if the author answers. I allocated 15 minutes of gbpusd. I set the risk to true. I made cut_loss to 54. It would be better if it showed sl and TP in processing. Does this ea take TP? Do we need to take profit manually?

susu277
40
susu277 2024.09.10 01:17 
 

it's better if TP in points, not only in money, thanks

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
1975
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega 2024.05.02 18:01 
 

It's a truly amazing EA in the backtest results. The tracking system is very effective, and the SL protection makes users feel safer, helping them avoid large losses.

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5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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RobAI
Bastien Romain Poupon
Experts
DESCRIPTION: Introducing "RobAI": the asset you've been waiting for to conquer the EUR/USD market. Thanks to a skilled combination of the Ichimoku indicator and an array of EMAs, RobAI captures trading opportunities with finesse, offering exceptional profit potential. The facts speak for themselves: over 5 years of experience with a maximum drawdown of 59%, ensuring prudent risk management. Additionally, a 92% win rate on trades confirms RobAI's precision in its decision-making. Confidently capi
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javaai
559
javaai 2025.05.05 08:52 
 

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Oezkan Kahveci
1264
Oezkan Kahveci 2025.02.26 07:10 
 

I would be happy if the author answers. I allocated 15 minutes of gbpusd. I set the risk to true. I made cut_loss to 54. It would be better if it showed sl and TP in processing. Does this ea take TP? Do we need to take profit manually?

susu277
40
susu277 2024.09.10 01:17 
 

it's better if TP in points, not only in money, thanks

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:23 
 

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Mehdi Ghanadan
9913
Mehdi Ghanadan 2024.05.06 09:20 
 

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Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
1975
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega 2024.05.02 18:01 
 

It's a truly amazing EA in the backtest results. The tracking system is very effective, and the SL protection makes users feel safer, helping them avoid large losses.

Haruki Teranaka
13882
Haruki Teranaka 2024.05.02 09:46 
 

Using Grid Breakout, I was able to get very good results trading GBP/USD. In particular, the market breakout strategy using grid technology was very effective and helped me increase my profits in a short period of time.

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