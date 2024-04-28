Grid Breakout

IMPORTANT:

Before proceeding with backtests and launching the robot, make sure to set the Lot_plus value to "true" instead of "false" to enable automatic lot calculation.

It is also crucial to adjust the Cut_loss to 54 instead of 1 to optimize risk management.

DESCRIPTION:

GridBreakout is an automated trading robot specialized in trading the GBP/USD forex pair. Utilizing a grid technique, it is designed to capitalize on market breakouts, offering a dynamic and responsive strategy to market movements.

ADVANTAGES:

An average monthly yield of 9% since 2020.

Lot sizes automatically adjust based on the user’s capital.

Simple installation and setup

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Minimum required balance: €500.

Pair: GBP/USD

Time frame: M15

-> CAUTION: While GridBreakout is designed with expertise and caution, it is important to remember that past performance does not predict future results in the financial markets. Thank you for your understanding.



