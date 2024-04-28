Grid Breakout
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
IMPORTANT:
- Before proceeding with backtests and launching the robot, make sure to set the Lot_plus value to "true" instead of "false" to enable automatic lot calculation.
- It is also crucial to adjust the Cut_loss to 54 instead of 1 to optimize risk management.
DESCRIPTION:
GridBreakout is an automated trading robot specialized in trading the GBP/USD forex pair. Utilizing a grid technique, it is designed to capitalize on market breakouts, offering a dynamic and responsive strategy to market movements.
ADVANTAGES:
- An average monthly yield of 9% since 2020.
- Lot sizes automatically adjust based on the user’s capital.
- Simple installation and setup
RECOMMENDATIONS:
- Minimum required balance: €500.
- Pair: GBP/USD
- Time frame: M15
-> CAUTION: While GridBreakout is designed with expertise and caution, it is important to remember that past performance does not predict future results in the financial markets. Thank you for your understanding.
I would be happy if the author answers. I allocated 15 minutes of gbpusd. I set the risk to true. I made cut_loss to 54. It would be better if it showed sl and TP in processing. Does this ea take TP? Do we need to take profit manually?