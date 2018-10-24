PSAR Strategies EA mt5

3

Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below:

NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best.


Trade settings

  • Lots- This is the lot size for opening trades. If this value is greater than zero, then fixed lots will be used.
  • RiskPercentage- The percentage of free margin to risk in a trade. The Lots setting must be left as 0 to use this setting instead.
  • TakeProfit- The fixed take profit valuein points. If 0 then no take profit will be set.
  • StopLoss- The fixed stop loss value in points. If 0 then no stop loss will be set.
  • CloseOnReverseSignal- If set to 1 or true, then trades will be closed if a trade signal opposite the one that opened the trade appears.
  • WaitForCrossBarClose- A trade will only occur after the bar where the cross occurred closes.
  • OneTradeAtAtime- If set to true, then only one trade will be opened at a time.
  • MaximumTrades- If this setting is greater than 0, then the EA will be limited to a maximum of this number of trades at any one time.

Settings for trailing stop:

  • AllowTrailingStop- This setting must be set to true if trailing stop is to activate.
  • TrailDistance- The trailing stop will be this distance in points away from the price.
  • TrailTrigger- The trailing stop will only start when the trade is at least this number of points in profit.
  • TrailStep- After the trailing is active, a new modification will only occur when there is at least a change of this points. This prevents too many trade modifications on every little price change and hence saves on memory usage.

Parabolic SAR settings:

  • PsarStep- Step setting for the parabolic SAR.
  • PsarMaximum- Maximum setting for the parabolic SAR.

In the EA, a buy signal or uptrend is when the first dot of the Parabolic SAR appears below the low of the bar when there is a trend change. A sell signal or downtrend is when the first dot of a trend change appears above the high of the bar.


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5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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MQL TOOLS SL
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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tamer2024 2024.12.04 10:36 
 

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