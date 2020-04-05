Ultima mt5

ULTIMA DESCRIPTION

Ultima EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that leverages real-time economic news and macroeconomic data to make intelligent trading decisions. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on technical indicators, Ultima analyzes the impact of major economic releases and adapts its trading strategy accordingly. WorkMode – real trading (do not use “test trading”)

The EA continuously monitors the economic calendar and evaluates high-impact macroeconomic events as they occur. By interpreting the market reaction to these releases, Ultima is able to identify high-probability trading opportunities while also managing risk during periods of increased volatility.

Because this functionality depends on live news events and real-time economic calendar data, Ultima cannot be accurately tested using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Historical backtesting cannot replicate live news feeds or the decision-making process based on real-time macroeconomic releases.

Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at blog . IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller

Recommended pair is xauusd on m1 time frame.

For optimal execution and minimal trading costs, a low-spread ECN or Raw Spread broker is strongly recommended.

Ultima ea will read the high impact usd news only on the calendar at this link

https://www.mql5.com

Enter the url by clicking on “Tools” “Options” and tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” then enter the url: https://www.mql5.com

When the actual results are greater than the forecast and positive for the dollar the EA will take one minute to analyze the news and then draw a red arrow and sell eurusd; gbpusd; xauusd. When the actual results are lower than the forecast and negative for the dollar the EA will take one minute to analyze the news and then draw a blue arrow and buy eurusd; gbpusd; xauusd.

Settings:

WorkMode – real trading (do not use “test trading”)

Open new series – True/False – Allow new series

Trade Buy – True/False – Allow buy

Trade Sell – True/False – Allow sell

Manage manual orders – True/False – If trader enter new orders manually the EA will control it

Use Hedge – True/False – Allow hedging

Order Comment – Ultima

Max spread (0 – not use) – 0 - Maximum spread allowed

Start Hour – Starting hour of EA

End Hour - Ending hour of EA

Magic – the unique magic number that identifies the EA

Max Spread (0 – not use) – The maximum spread allowed

---Strategy Settings ---

Max buy orders – the maximum allowed buy orders

Max sell orders – the maximum allowed sell orders

Initial lot – the initial lot to start trading

Autolot – true/false – enable/disable auto lot calculation

Autolot size. Free margin for each 0.01 – 1000 - Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True

Lot Multiplier - Lot multiplier for subsequent orders

Max Lot – The maximum lot size allowed

TP Mode – Virtual – Virtual/Real TP – Virtual Take Profit is not visible, Real Take Profit is visible

TP (0 – not use) – Take profit in points

SL Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual Stop Loss is not visible, Real Stop Loss is visible

SL (0 – not use) – Stop loss in points

Trail Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual trail is not visible or Real trail is visible trailing

Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Start of trailing in points

Trail Distance, points – 100 – Start of trailing step in points

Overlap Last order – True/False - Allowing first and last order to overlap to reduce draw down

Overlap last order number – 8 – At what order number will overlap start

Overlap percent – The percentage of profit after first and last order closed simultaneous in total profit

Pause between orders (min. 0 – not use) - Amount of minutes to pause between orders

---Distance Settings---

Fix distance – The distance between orders

Order dinamic distance – from which order number the dynamic distance will start

Dynamic distance start - This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin

Distance multiplier - The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders

Next:

---News Setting ---

Use Only USD news – true/false

Color Line News – the color of the line at news time

Width Line News – the width of the news line

Next:

---Panel Parameters---