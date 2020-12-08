Marginhedged
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
Marginhedged
Information indicator.
- Lot - set the required lot for calculations, set using the input field
- MARGININIT - Initial margin requirements for the specified lot
- MARGINHEDGED - Margin charged from overlapped orders per set lot
- PERCENT - Margin charged on overlapped orders expressed as a percentage
Description of indicator settings:
- _color - set color
An example of using the indicator:
One buy position with lot 1 is open in the market, the margin requirements in this case correspond to $ 10
If you open a sell position with lot 1, the total margin requirement is now $ 5,
or 50%.
The indicator shows this information for a given lot.