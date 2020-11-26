DYJ CandleShape MT5

The DYJ CandleShape contains 80 candlestick Patterns, such as MORNING STAR, DOJI STAR, HARAMI CROSS,INVERT HAMMER,ENGULFING.....

candlestick is a valid form of market technical analysis.

The recommended short stoploss is near the highest price of the first three to five candles

The recommended long stoploss is near the lowest price of the first three to five candles

Input



InpPeriodSMA =10 -- Period of averaging

InpAlert =true -- Enable. alert

InpCountBars =100 -- Amount of bars for calculation

InpColorBull =White -- Color of bullish models

InpColorBear =Gold -- Color of bearish models

InpCommentOn =true -- Enable comment

InpTextFontSize=10 -- Font size

InpLanguage = English -- English or Chinese

Author

Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.











