EA Gold Miner

This EA is only sold on MQL5. If you are purchasing it somewhere else, it is fake, it won't work like the real thing, and you won't get any support as well.
Some of the features of the EA:
1. Use on Pair Gold TF M15 with minimun Balance 2000 cent/standard
2. use broker with low spread like Justforex/Exness
3. This EA Logic Price Action with TPMoney/SLMoney so can reduce cheat broker who chase SL
Check out the live results here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1145836?source=Site+Signals+My
DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs.