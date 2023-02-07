AU 79 Gold EA MT4

5

AU 79 Gold EA is a gold trading expert advisor designed especially for trading gold. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is unique and used by institutions to trade gold, it trades at night for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk.

  • Join our MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account.
  • You are also welcome to join our private group where we discuss daily updates and news among other members. Contact me to get the private group link.
  • No martingale, grid or any other dangerous strategies have been used.
  • Live Account Monitoring
  • MT5 Version
Limited Time Price Of Only $999

Key Features

  • Night-Time Gold Mastery : "AU 79 Gold EA" thrives in the quiet, low-volume hours of the night. While other rest, our EA is hard at work, leveraging the unique characteristics of gold market during optimal trading windows.
  • Scalping Excellence : Operating exclusively during the night on the 5-minute timeframe, this EA is your ticket to swift and precise gold scalping. Take advantage of the calm and profit-rich moments when the sun goes down.
  • Precision With Pending Orders : We've mastered the art of precision using pending orders. When the world is quiet, our EA ensures you're always on point with entries and exits, leaving nothing to chance.
  • Hidden Profit Booking Magic : Our hidden profit booking mechanism continues to shine during these low-volume times. Watch your profits soar as it skilfully locks in gains while you sleep.
  • Gold Expertise : Gold's behaviour at night is a secret known to few. "AU 79 Gold EA" has been tailor-made to unlock the hidden potential of night-time gold trading.
  • Neural Network Intelligence : Elevate your trading with AI. Our neural network adapts and learns from market data, ensuring our strategy remains razor-sharp in all conditions.
  • Proven Track Record : We have a solid history of successful live trading signals. Our result speak for themselves.
  • Real Data Optimization : We've fine-tuned our strategy with real tick data, so it's ready for action during quiet night hours.
  • Strict Risk Management : Your safety matters to us. We use strict risk management plan, even during the peaceful night sessions.
  • News-Free Zone : Forget about market swings caused by news events. We trade tranquil news-free zone, providing added stability.

Trade confidently with "AU 79 Gold EA" during the night, and turn quiet hours into profitable ones.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe : M5.
  • Pairs : XAUUSD only.
  • Minimum Capital : $350.
  • Recommended Brokers : Tickmill, ICMarkets, FPMarkets, RoboForex etc or any low spread/low commissions brokers.
  • VPS : Recommended.
  • Account Type : Hedged.
  • Settings : No set files required, just follow the screenshot provided or contact me.

I would really advice you to contact me immediately after the purchase, in case you need my personal assistance or for any kind of required help. Also, no need to use any set files for back testing or real account trading.

Important Points

  • No need to use any set files, just follow the screenshots provided.
  • In case of any doubts or queries contact me.
  • Any challenge compatible (but not challenge specific).
  • Not FIFO compatible.

Useful Information

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to back test the EA, do not back test on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always back test EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About The Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.

Reviews 2
robwht8
35
robwht8 2024.01.11 15:39 
 

Works great! If the market isn’t right it doesn’t trade. Developer is super helpful!!!

harry_hindsight
176
harry_hindsight 2023.08.14 00:55 
 

...... 3 months on and the EA has been making good gains. It does have periods of drawdown, but the EA manages it quite well. The developer is more than happy to answer any questions and even added a trading day option to the EA I requested to avoid Wed 3 swap. Overall, I am happy with the EAs performance and will continue to use ...............

I have been using this EA for a little under a month now and while it's too early to comment on performance (I am up ~3% this month) what I can say is that the developer is very responsive and always available to help with any question regarding the EA or with settings. Overall, I am incredibly happy with this EA and look forward to seeing how it goes over the longer term. I will report back in 6 months' time with an update on performance.

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robwht8
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robwht8 2024.01.11 15:39 
 

Works great! If the market isn’t right it doesn’t trade. Developer is super helpful!!!

Abhimanyu Hans
33304
Reply from developer Abhimanyu Hans 2024.01.11 17:49
Thrilled to hear you're enjoying AU 79 Gold EA! Its intelligent market assessment and our top-notch developer support ensure a stellar trading journey. Cheers to success together!
harry_hindsight
176
harry_hindsight 2023.08.14 00:55 
 

...... 3 months on and the EA has been making good gains. It does have periods of drawdown, but the EA manages it quite well. The developer is more than happy to answer any questions and even added a trading day option to the EA I requested to avoid Wed 3 swap. Overall, I am happy with the EAs performance and will continue to use ...............

I have been using this EA for a little under a month now and while it's too early to comment on performance (I am up ~3% this month) what I can say is that the developer is very responsive and always available to help with any question regarding the EA or with settings. Overall, I am incredibly happy with this EA and look forward to seeing how it goes over the longer term. I will report back in 6 months' time with an update on performance.

Abhimanyu Hans
33304
Reply from developer Abhimanyu Hans 2023.12.01 13:44
Thank you for your positive response, EA is designed in a way, that people should make money lifetime, and when I see my clients are making money, it gives me pure motivation to work more hard for you guys. Your review and ratings means a lot. Thank you The proof for above statement is, account is still doing great growth with safe trading and in MT4 backtesting, account is getting blown, so that's why it is very important for every trader to backtest using MT5 tester only.
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