WhipGold AI

WhipGold AI - Expert Advisor


Tthe famous gold trading expert, now available in Market MQL5!!! . This is one of the best EA for scalping in XAUUSD (Gold) 


Characteristics


- This strategy works very well on Gold (You can do your own tests on other pairs but we recommend use it on XAUUSD)

- It's very stable in trends or ranging, this is one of the weaknesses of almost all robots. If they work well in trends they are weak in range times;  or if they work well in range they are weak in trend times (If you know about robots you know what I mean).

- No martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage. Only one open trade at a time. 

Every trade has its stoploss and take profit

- Proper money management, no risky operations (includes auto-management  or fixed lot). It was set to 2% by default but you can set it to 1% or less if you want to.

- Includes our several years tested preset, with this included preset your account will be secured

- News or volatility does not affect its trades. In fact, it works better! 

- Only Pending orders, it does not affect the spread (but we recommend to choose brokers with low spreads on gold, or even there is some of them without commisions on Gold. ICMarkets and Pepperstone can work well, but it can works on others)

- Best timeframe: M1

- Time and Day Filter: You won't need to configure anything with our included preset, but in case you need time filter, there it is.

- Spread Protection: it checks spread before open a pending order.

- Buy only or Sell only: (We do not recomment but) You can decide if open trades will be only sell or only buy.


All recommended parameters are configured by default. Please keep in mind that sometimes the robot may not open trades for even a week. Be patient.


If you want to test this EA on other pairs we recommend to use TickStory Real Data service for backstests. 

We recommend that you purchase or rent it for at least a minimum period of 6 months  in order to recover your investment.

Remember! There is no holy grail. You can double your account, even triple if it's a good year (and believe me, that's a lot!), but a robot will not give you millions with a $ 1,000 account. There is no such thing, d on't be fooled.


At last but not least:


LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign currencies can be a challenging and potentially profitable opportunity for investors. However, before deciding to participate in the Forex market, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Edgar Enrique Retontali
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TradeManager 1.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMIT
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TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
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