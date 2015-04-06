WhipGold AI

Tthe famous gold trading expert, now available in Market MQL5!!! . This is one of the best EA for scalping in XAUUSD (Gold)

- This strategy works very well on Gold (You can do your own tests on other pairs but we recommend use it on XAUUSD)

- It's very stable in trends or ranging, this is one of the weaknesses of almost all robots. If they work well in trends they are weak in range times; or if they work well in range they are weak in trend times (If you know about robots you know what I mean).

- No martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage. Only one open trade at a time.

- Every trade has its stoploss and take profit

- Proper money management, no risky operations (includes auto-management or fixed lot). It was set to 2% by default but you can set it to 1% or less if you want to.

- Includes our several years tested preset, with this included preset your account will be secured

- News or volatility does not affect its trades. In fact, it works better!

- Only Pending orders, it does not affect the spread (but we recommend to choose brokers with low spreads on gold, or even there is some of them without commisions on Gold. ICMarkets and Pepperstone can work well, but it can works on others)

- Best timeframe: M1

- Time and Day Filter: You won't need to configure anything with our included preset, but in case you need time filter, there it is.

- Spread Protection: it checks spread before open a pending order.

- Buy only or Sell only: (We do not recomment but) You can decide if open trades will be only sell or only buy.





All recommended parameters are configured by default. Please keep in mind that sometimes the robot may not open trades for even a week. Be patient.





If you want to test this EA on other pairs we recommend to use TickStory Real Data service for backstests.

We recommend that you purchase or rent it for at least a minimum period of 6 months in order to recover your investment.

Remember! There is no holy grail. You can double your account, even triple if it's a good year (and believe me, that's a lot!), but a robot will not give you millions with a $ 1,000 account. There is no such thing, d on't be fooled.



