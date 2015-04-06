Sangkakala Merbabu MT4

Sangkakala Merbabu is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points.

Signal Features :

  • MFI
  • Force Index
  • De Marker
  • WPR
  • CCI
  • RSI
  • Stochastic
  • Bollinger Bands

Additional Signal :

  • Moving average
  • PSAR
  • MACD
  • ADX

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit currencies : $500
  • Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

This EA uses trick only opening positions during open candles, so you can backtest with 'open price only' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.

Setfile AUDCAD : 


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Experts
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