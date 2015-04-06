Time Range Brekout EA AFX

Time Range Breakout Strategy

The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement.

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Time Range:

    • Users can specify a start time and end time to define the range for analysis.
    • High and low levels are calculated within this time frame.

  2. Breakout Execution:

    • Pending orders (buy stop and sell stop) are placed at predefined distances beyond the high and low levels.
    • Ensures precise entry into the market during a breakout.

  3. Risk Management:

    • Includes options for stop loss and take profit levels.
    • Targets can be based on a percentage of ATR (Average True Range) or equity, providing flexibility in risk and reward setups.

  4. Multiple Timeframe Integration:

    • The strategy supports multi-timeframe analysis to align lower timeframe breakouts with higher timeframe trends.

  5. Adaptability:

    • Suitable for a variety of instruments, including forex, indices, and commodities.
    • Can be adjusted for different trading sessions or specific market behaviors.

  6. Enhanced Automation:

    • The strategy is implemented in an Expert Advisor (EA) to ensure timely execution without requiring manual intervention.
    • Includes optional settings to reset horizontal lines and trading logic after a defined duration.

Additional Features:

  • Avoiding False Breakouts:
    • Includes optional confirmation logic to verify breakout validity.
  • Multiple Activations:
    • Allows multiple breakout setups within a single day, depending on user-defined parameters.

This strategy empowers traders to capitalize on price momentum, manage risk effectively, and adapt to diverse market conditions. Its simplicity, combined with robust customization options, makes it a valuable tool for intraday and short-term traders.




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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Vasiliy Strukov
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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