NFX Crash 500 Bot V9

The NFX Crash 500 Bot, is an advanced Synthetics Trading bot! It is a tried and tested EA based on a proprietary trading strategy specifically designed and optimised for the Crash 500 Index. We have paired this with a custom multilayer neural network that constantly scans previous and present market conditions using over 120 different data points and can make fine adjustments to find better entries. It uses Technical Analysis, Statistical Data Analysis, and custom indicators to open trades.

LINK TO LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1923564/

The Minimum Recommended Account Balance is $300 USD.

You need to create a Derived MT5 account and add the EA to the Crash 500 Index on any timeframe. The Bot will do the rest.

Before purchasing please make sure you can open a Derived Account and that Crash 500 index is available on your account!

Please download a free demo and backtest for yourself!

Recommended Backtest Timeframe 1 Jan 2022 to Present (This because the EA uses an advanced neural network that has been trained on previous history data, unfortunately data before this date has a lot of missing bars and information).

Some Key Features:

There is no martingale, betting, hedging or grid strategy involved.

Uses Multi Layer Neural Network for better Entries.

Fully Automated, No user intervention Needed.

Has Virtual as well as Hard TP/SL Levels

Uses Trailing SL to catch big market moves

Advanced Trend Filter and Market Reversal Protection (Can be turned off or sensitivity Adjusted)

Dynamic Lots Based on Account Size

Dynamic Max Loss Based on Account Size

Mobile App Notifications

Email Notifications





New In latest Version: Trend Reversal Zone Size can be adjusted

Can set distance between trades

Algo Improvements

Very Easy to setup and use, the EA comes preconfigured with the correct settings to get you up and going. We do recommend you run the EA on a VPS or a computer that is constantly connected to the internet without power interruption.













