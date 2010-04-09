Welcome to the World of Precision Trading!

CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy.

Why Choose CrossPulse?

CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and optional RSI filters for signal generation. Here’s the detailed breakdown of the logic:

MACD Signals

The EA checks for bullish crossovers where the MACD line crosses above the signal line, generating buy signals.

Conversely, bearish crossovers where the MACD line falls below the signal line trigger sell signals.

Optional RSI Filtering

For enhanced accuracy, you can enable RSI to filter signals:

Avoid overbought levels for buy entries.

Avoid oversold levels for sell entries.

Position Management

Strategy-based exits: Close positions based on reverse MACD crossovers.

Configurable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, with automatic adjustments for broker restrictions.

Robust Validation System

Ensures SL/TP comply with broker limits.

Verifies trade volumes and account margin before execution.

Simple Yet Powerful Design

Modular features for customization.

Built-in checks to adapt to various brokers' requirements.

Why CrossPulse is Unique?

Empowerment for Traders: You shape its performance through optimization tailored to your preferences.

Flexibility: Adaptable to different timeframes and currency pairs.

Value: A professional-grade EA at an affordable price.

Discover More

Explore our other EAs for different trading styles. Visit our website for more innovative trading tools and strategies. Your success is our priority!

Don’t Wait! Unlock your trading potential with CrossPulse today!



