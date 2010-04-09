ReversePro SmartSMA EA

ReversePro SmartSMA

Master Trend Reversals with Precision and Confidence!

ReversePro SmartSMA is an advanced trading tool that detects potential trend reversals by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers with optional RSI divergence confirmation. This EA empowers traders to enter trades with high precision, making it a valuable asset for volatile markets.

Key Features

Trend Reversal Detection: Analyzes fast and slow SMA crossovers to capture major market shifts.

Optional Divergence Filtering: Enhances trade accuracy by identifying RSI divergence during trend transitions.

Customizable Settings: Adjust SMA periods, RSI parameters, and divergence thresholds to tailor the strategy to your preferences.

How It Works

Indicators Used:

Simple Moving Averages (SMA): Detects trends and crossover signals. RSI Divergence: Confirms reversals by spotting divergences between price movement and RSI values.

Buy Logic:

Fast SMA crosses above slow SMA after a downtrend.

RSI shows divergence (e.g., price makes a lower low, but RSI makes a higher low).

Sell Logic:

Fast SMA crosses below slow SMA after an uptrend.

RSI shows divergence (e.g., price makes a higher high, but RSI makes a lower high).

Exit Logic:

Reversal crossover or fixed Take Profit/Stop Loss levels.

Perfect For:

Markets: Ideal for forex pairs and other assets with clear reversal patterns.

Timeframes: Recommended for M30 to H4 for optimal accuracy and profitability.

Why wait? Start trading smarter today!

Price: Only $65

Visit our website to explore more amazing Expert Advisors crafted to elevate your trading journey.

ReversePro SmartSMA – Turning Trends into Opportunities!



