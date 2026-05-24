Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID Trend-Intelligent Gold Grid Engine with 7-Layer Aegis Shield
Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid is the ultimate fusion of **Bollinger Band + Moving Average Trend Following** and **Smart Grid Recovery**, engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
Inspired by the legendary Mosquito EA's trend-detection core and supercharged with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine, 7-Layer Aegis Shield, and 6-Rule Smart Scalp Exit System, this EA transforms gold volatility into relentless profit cycles.
Unlike basic grid robots that blindly average into losing positions, the Sphinx only initiates trades when **three independent confirmations align**: Price at Bollinger Band extremes + EMA Crossover + RSI Oversold/Overbought zones. When the market moves against you, the intelligent grid activates recovery mode and closes the entire basket in profit.
### === WHY XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID? ===
1. **TRIPLE-CONFIRMED TREND ENTRY:** Combines Bollinger Bands (20-period, 2.2 deviation) + EMA 15/50 Crossover + RSI 14 extreme zones. The EA only opens the base trade when ALL three indicators confirm a high-probability reversal, eliminating false signals.
2. **SMART GRID RECOVERY ENGINE:** If price moves against you, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled 1.3x lot multiplier at 500-point intervals. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.
3. **BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:** No more waiting for price to return to your original entry! The EA calculates the volume-weighted average price of all trades and sets a virtual TP for the entire basket. When the combined profit threshold is reached (default 300 points), everything closes in profit simultaneously.
4. **7-LAYER AEGIS SHIELD:** The most comprehensive risk management system in any gold EA:
- L1: Circuit Breaker (Max Drawdown Emergency Stop)
- L2: Dynamic Spread Protector (blocks during spread spikes)
- L3: Profit Guard (prevents premature loss-taking)
- L4: RSI Hard Veto (RSI > 80 blocks BUY, RSI < 20 blocks SELL)
- L5: Grid Level Cap (prevents infinite grid expansion)
- L6: Loss Streak Cooldown (3 losses = 30-minute pause)
- L7: Auto Cut Loss (USD-based hard stop per symbol)
5. **6-RULE SMART SCALP EXIT:** Intelligent profit-taking beyond simple TP:
- Almost There (85% of target = close immediately)
- Strong Profit ($20+ held > 15 min = secure profits)
- Time Guard (held > 4 hours with $5+ profit = take it)
- Stale Profit (held > 8 hours tiny profit = cut and reset)
- RSI Reversal (RSI extreme reversal signal = exit now)
- Volume-Weighted Basket Close
6. **KELLY-INSPIRED AUTO-SCALING:** Six built-in presets automatically calculate lot size based on your balance. No manual lot calculations needed.
7. **PREMIUM DASHBOARD (HUD):** Real-time gold and black heads-up display showing grid levels, average price, drawdown, floating P/L, spread, and shield status at a glance.
8. **PROP FIRM READY:** Built-in Phantom Randomizer adds random entry delays to bypass AI pattern detection at funded trading firms.
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### === OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Backtested using real XAUUSD H1 tick data from **January 2025 to May 2026** (8,187 bars).
*The ultimate $100 account killer — engineered for smooth, low-drawdown compounding.*
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### === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
#### [SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended)
*Balanced risk-reward. Engineered for $100+ micro accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_MEDIUM` ($300 per 0.01 lot)
- BB Period: `30` | BB Deviation: `2.8`
- EMA Fast: `20` | EMA Slow: `50`
- RSI Buy Max: `20` | RSI Sell Min: `80`
- Grid Step: `800` Points | Grid Multiplier: `1.2`x
- Basket TP: `300` Points
- Aegis Max DD: `40%`
* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**
- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
- **Net Profit:** `+$279.14` (+279.1%)
- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
- **Max Drawdown:** `19.32%`
#### [SETUP 2] LOW GUARDIAN (Conservative)
*Ultra-safe passive income. Requires $200+ accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_LOW` ($500 per 0.01 lot)
- Same indicator settings as Setup 1
* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**
- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
- **Net Profit:** `+$242.17` (+242.1%)
- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
- **Max Drawdown:** `19.32%`
#### [SETUP 3] HIGH CONQUEROR (Aggressive)
*Maximum compounding for bold traders. Minimum $100 balance.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_VERY_HIGH` ($100 per 0.01 lot)
- Same indicator settings as Setup 1
* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**
- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
- **Net Profit:** `+$753.14` (+753.1%)
- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
- **Max Drawdown:** `20.55%`
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### === INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===
1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. `XAUUSD` or `GOLD`) on the **H1** timeframe.
2. Drag and drop **Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid** onto the chart.
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the **`=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===`** dropdown.
4. Adjust the `=== GRID DYNAMICS ===` section if you want custom grid behavior.
5. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
6. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.
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### === PARAMETER GUIDE ===
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Strategy Preset** | MEDIUM | Auto-lot scaling (6 risk levels) |
| **BB Period** | 30 | Bollinger Bands lookback |
| **BB Deviation** | 2.8 | Standard deviation multiplier |
| **MA Fast** | 20 | Fast EMA period |
| **MA Slow** | 50 | Slow EMA period |
| **RSI Period** | 14 | RSI lookback |
| **RSI Buy Max** | 20 | Max RSI for BUY entry |
| **RSI Sell Min** | 80 | Min RSI for SELL entry |
| **Grid Step** | 800 | Distance between grid levels (points) |
| **Grid Multiplier** | 1.2 | Lot increase per grid level |
| **Basket TP** | 300 | Virtual basket take profit (points) |
| **Max Grid Levels** | 15 | Maximum trades per direction |
| **Aegis Drawdown** | 40% | Circuit breaker trigger |
| **Max Spread** | 70 | Maximum allowed spread (points) |
| **RSI Veto Buy** | 80 | Block BUY above this RSI |
| **RSI Veto Sell** | 20 | Block SELL below this RSI |
| **Loss Streak Max** | 3 | Losses before cooldown |
| **Cooldown Minutes** | 30 | Pause duration after streak |
| **Auto Cut Loss** | $500 | USD-based emergency stop |
| **Smart Scalp** | ON | Enable 6-rule intelligent exit |
| **Phantom Randomizer** | OFF | Prop firm anti-detection |
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### === INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===
1. **VPS Selection:** Keep latency under 50ms (ideally <15ms). High latency causes slippage on basket closes.
2. **ECN Accounts:** Deploy on raw spread / ECN / zero-spread accounts only. Standard markup accounts make it harder to hit Basket TP.
3. **Account Mode:** Must use **Hedging** account for multi-ticket grids. The EA passes Netting validation but live trading requires Hedging.
4. **Capital Rules:** Designed specifically to survive on micro-accounts. Start with as little as $100 on the VERY HIGH or HIGH preset.
5. **Grid Step Tuning:** We use a massive 800-point grid step and strict 20/80 RSI to ensure only the absolute highest probability reversals are traded.
6. **Basket TP Sweet Spot:** The optimal Basket TP is 300 points, capturing large market swings on the H1 timeframe.
7. **RSI Entry Zones:** Tighter RSI thresholds (20/80) combined with BB Deviation 2.8 ensures a flawless high win rate rate during backtesting by filtering out 99% of false signals.
8. **Run Multiple Charts:** You can run the EA on separate gold charts with different Magic Numbers and presets for diversified risk.
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### === IMPORTANT NOTES ===
* This EA is designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **H1** timeframe.
* Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.
* Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.
* The Aegis Shield provides multiple layers of protection but cannot eliminate all market risk.
* Recommended minimum balance: $100. Ideal balance: $300-$500 for low risk scaling.
* 💬 **FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:** If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.