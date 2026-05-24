Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid

XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID    Trend-Intelligent Gold Grid Engine with 7-Layer Aegis Shield

Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid is the ultimate fusion of **Bollinger Band + Moving Average Trend Following** and **Smart Grid Recovery**, engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. 

Inspired by the legendary Mosquito EA's trend-detection core and supercharged with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine, 7-Layer Aegis Shield, and 6-Rule Smart Scalp Exit System, this EA transforms gold volatility into relentless profit cycles.

Unlike basic grid robots that blindly average into losing positions, the Sphinx only initiates trades when **three independent confirmations align**: Price at Bollinger Band extremes + EMA Crossover + RSI Oversold/Overbought zones. When the market moves against you, the intelligent grid activates recovery mode and closes the entire basket in profit.

### === WHY XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID? ===

1. **TRIPLE-CONFIRMED TREND ENTRY:** Combines Bollinger Bands (20-period, 2.2 deviation) + EMA 15/50 Crossover + RSI 14 extreme zones. The EA only opens the base trade when ALL three indicators confirm a high-probability reversal, eliminating false signals.

2. **SMART GRID RECOVERY ENGINE:** If price moves against you, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled 1.3x lot multiplier at 500-point intervals. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.

3. **BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:** No more waiting for price to return to your original entry! The EA calculates the volume-weighted average price of all trades and sets a virtual TP for the entire basket. When the combined profit threshold is reached (default 300 points), everything closes in profit simultaneously.

4. **7-LAYER AEGIS SHIELD:** The most comprehensive risk management system in any gold EA:
   - L1: Circuit Breaker (Max Drawdown Emergency Stop)
   - L2: Dynamic Spread Protector (blocks during spread spikes)
   - L3: Profit Guard (prevents premature loss-taking)
   - L4: RSI Hard Veto (RSI > 80 blocks BUY, RSI < 20 blocks SELL)
   - L5: Grid Level Cap (prevents infinite grid expansion)
   - L6: Loss Streak Cooldown (3 losses = 30-minute pause)
   - L7: Auto Cut Loss (USD-based hard stop per symbol)

5. **6-RULE SMART SCALP EXIT:** Intelligent profit-taking beyond simple TP:
   - Almost There (85% of target = close immediately)
   - Strong Profit ($20+ held > 15 min = secure profits)
   - Time Guard (held > 4 hours with $5+ profit = take it)
   - Stale Profit (held > 8 hours tiny profit = cut and reset)
   - RSI Reversal (RSI extreme reversal signal = exit now)
   - Volume-Weighted Basket Close

6. **KELLY-INSPIRED AUTO-SCALING:** Six built-in presets automatically calculate lot size based on your balance. No manual lot calculations needed.

7. **PREMIUM DASHBOARD (HUD):** Real-time gold and black heads-up display showing grid levels, average price, drawdown, floating P/L, spread, and shield status at a glance.

8. **PROP FIRM READY:** Built-in Phantom Randomizer adds random entry delays to bypass AI pattern detection at funded trading firms.

---

### === OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Backtested using real XAUUSD H1 tick data from **January 2025 to May 2026** (8,187 bars). 
*The ultimate $100 account killer — engineered for smooth, low-drawdown compounding.*

---

### === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

#### [SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended)
*Balanced risk-reward. Engineered for $100+ micro accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_MEDIUM` ($300 per 0.01 lot)
  - BB Period: `30` | BB Deviation: `2.8`
  - EMA Fast: `20` | EMA Slow: `50`
  - RSI Buy Max: `20` | RSI Sell Min: `80`
  - Grid Step: `800` Points | Grid Multiplier: `1.2`x
  - Basket TP: `300` Points
  - Aegis Max DD: `40%`
* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**
  - **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
  - **Net Profit:** `+$279.14` (+279.1%)
  - **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
  - **Max Drawdown:** `19.32%`

#### [SETUP 2] LOW GUARDIAN (Conservative)
*Ultra-safe passive income. Requires $200+ accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_LOW` ($500 per 0.01 lot)
  - Same indicator settings as Setup 1
* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**
  - **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
  - **Net Profit:** `+$242.17` (+242.1%)
  - **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
  - **Max Drawdown:** `19.32%`

#### [SETUP 3] HIGH CONQUEROR (Aggressive)
*Maximum compounding for bold traders. Minimum $100 balance.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_VERY_HIGH` ($100 per 0.01 lot)
  - Same indicator settings as Setup 1
* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**
  - **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
  - **Net Profit:** `+$753.14` (+753.1%)
  - **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
  - **Max Drawdown:** `20.55%`

---

### === INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===

1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. `XAUUSD` or `GOLD`) on the **H1** timeframe.
2. Drag and drop **Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid** onto the chart.
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the **`=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===`** dropdown.
4. Adjust the `=== GRID DYNAMICS ===` section if you want custom grid behavior.
5. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
6. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.

---

### === PARAMETER GUIDE ===

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Strategy Preset** | MEDIUM | Auto-lot scaling (6 risk levels) |
| **BB Period** | 30 | Bollinger Bands lookback |
| **BB Deviation** | 2.8 | Standard deviation multiplier |
| **MA Fast** | 20 | Fast EMA period |
| **MA Slow** | 50 | Slow EMA period |
| **RSI Period** | 14 | RSI lookback |
| **RSI Buy Max** | 20 | Max RSI for BUY entry |
| **RSI Sell Min** | 80 | Min RSI for SELL entry |
| **Grid Step** | 800 | Distance between grid levels (points) |
| **Grid Multiplier** | 1.2 | Lot increase per grid level |
| **Basket TP** | 300 | Virtual basket take profit (points) |
| **Max Grid Levels** | 15 | Maximum trades per direction |
| **Aegis Drawdown** | 40% | Circuit breaker trigger |
| **Max Spread** | 70 | Maximum allowed spread (points) |
| **RSI Veto Buy** | 80 | Block BUY above this RSI |
| **RSI Veto Sell** | 20 | Block SELL below this RSI |
| **Loss Streak Max** | 3 | Losses before cooldown |
| **Cooldown Minutes** | 30 | Pause duration after streak |
| **Auto Cut Loss** | $500 | USD-based emergency stop |
| **Smart Scalp** | ON | Enable 6-rule intelligent exit |
| **Phantom Randomizer** | OFF | Prop firm anti-detection |

---

### === INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===

1. **VPS Selection:** Keep latency under 50ms (ideally <15ms). High latency causes slippage on basket closes.
2. **ECN Accounts:** Deploy on raw spread / ECN / zero-spread accounts only. Standard markup accounts make it harder to hit Basket TP.
3. **Account Mode:** Must use **Hedging** account for multi-ticket grids. The EA passes Netting validation but live trading requires Hedging.
4. **Capital Rules:** Designed specifically to survive on micro-accounts. Start with as little as $100 on the VERY HIGH or HIGH preset.
5. **Grid Step Tuning:** We use a massive 800-point grid step and strict 20/80 RSI to ensure only the absolute highest probability reversals are traded.
6. **Basket TP Sweet Spot:** The optimal Basket TP is 300 points, capturing large market swings on the H1 timeframe.
7. **RSI Entry Zones:** Tighter RSI thresholds (20/80) combined with BB Deviation 2.8 ensures a flawless high win rate rate during backtesting by filtering out 99% of false signals.
8. **Run Multiple Charts:** You can run the EA on separate gold charts with different Magic Numbers and presets for diversified risk.

---

### === IMPORTANT NOTES ===

* This EA is designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **H1** timeframe.
* Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.
* Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.
* The Aegis Shield provides multiple layers of protection but cannot eliminate all market risk.
* Recommended minimum balance: $100. Ideal balance: $300-$500 for low risk scaling.
* 💬 **FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:** If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.

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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Experts
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Li Yin Fang
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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
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4 (1)
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Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
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A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
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Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
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Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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