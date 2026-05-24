XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID Trend-Intelligent Gold Grid Engine with 7-Layer Aegis Shield



Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid is the ultimate fusion of **Bollinger Band + Moving Average Trend Following** and **Smart Grid Recovery**, engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.



Inspired by the legendary Mosquito EA's trend-detection core and supercharged with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine, 7-Layer Aegis Shield, and 6-Rule Smart Scalp Exit System, this EA transforms gold volatility into relentless profit cycles.



Unlike basic grid robots that blindly average into losing positions, the Sphinx only initiates trades when **three independent confirmations align**: Price at Bollinger Band extremes + EMA Crossover + RSI Oversold/Overbought zones. When the market moves against you, the intelligent grid activates recovery mode and closes the entire basket in profit.



### === WHY XAU SPHINX IMMORTAL GRID? ===



1. **TRIPLE-CONFIRMED TREND ENTRY:** Combines Bollinger Bands (20-period, 2.2 deviation) + EMA 15/50 Crossover + RSI 14 extreme zones. The EA only opens the base trade when ALL three indicators confirm a high-probability reversal, eliminating false signals.



2. **SMART GRID RECOVERY ENGINE:** If price moves against you, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled 1.3x lot multiplier at 500-point intervals. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.



3. **BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:** No more waiting for price to return to your original entry! The EA calculates the volume-weighted average price of all trades and sets a virtual TP for the entire basket. When the combined profit threshold is reached (default 300 points), everything closes in profit simultaneously.



4. **7-LAYER AEGIS SHIELD:** The most comprehensive risk management system in any gold EA:

- L1: Circuit Breaker (Max Drawdown Emergency Stop)

- L2: Dynamic Spread Protector (blocks during spread spikes)

- L3: Profit Guard (prevents premature loss-taking)

- L4: RSI Hard Veto (RSI > 80 blocks BUY, RSI < 20 blocks SELL)

- L5: Grid Level Cap (prevents infinite grid expansion)

- L6: Loss Streak Cooldown (3 losses = 30-minute pause)

- L7: Auto Cut Loss (USD-based hard stop per symbol)



5. **6-RULE SMART SCALP EXIT:** Intelligent profit-taking beyond simple TP:

- Almost There (85% of target = close immediately)

- Strong Profit ($20+ held > 15 min = secure profits)

- Time Guard (held > 4 hours with $5+ profit = take it)

- Stale Profit (held > 8 hours tiny profit = cut and reset)

- RSI Reversal (RSI extreme reversal signal = exit now)

- Volume-Weighted Basket Close



6. **KELLY-INSPIRED AUTO-SCALING:** Six built-in presets automatically calculate lot size based on your balance. No manual lot calculations needed.



7. **PREMIUM DASHBOARD (HUD):** Real-time gold and black heads-up display showing grid levels, average price, drawdown, floating P/L, spread, and shield status at a glance.



8. **PROP FIRM READY:** Built-in Phantom Randomizer adds random entry delays to bypass AI pattern detection at funded trading firms.



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### === OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===



Backtested using real XAUUSD H1 tick data from **January 2025 to May 2026** (8,187 bars).

*The ultimate $100 account killer — engineered for smooth, low-drawdown compounding.*



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### === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



#### [SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended)

*Balanced risk-reward. Engineered for $100+ micro accounts.*

* **Optimal Inputs:**

- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_MEDIUM` ($300 per 0.01 lot)

- BB Period: `30` | BB Deviation: `2.8`

- EMA Fast: `20` | EMA Slow: `50`

- RSI Buy Max: `20` | RSI Sell Min: `80`

- Grid Step: `800` Points | Grid Multiplier: `1.2`x

- Basket TP: `300` Points

- Aegis Max DD: `40%`

* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**

- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`

- **Net Profit:** `+$279.14` (+279.1%)

- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless

- **Max Drawdown:** `19.32%`



#### [SETUP 2] LOW GUARDIAN (Conservative)

*Ultra-safe passive income. Requires $200+ accounts.*

* **Optimal Inputs:**

- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_LOW` ($500 per 0.01 lot)

- Same indicator settings as Setup 1

* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**

- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`

- **Net Profit:** `+$242.17` (+242.1%)

- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless

- **Max Drawdown:** `19.32%`



#### [SETUP 3] HIGH CONQUEROR (Aggressive)

*Maximum compounding for bold traders. Minimum $100 balance.*

* **Optimal Inputs:**

- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_VERY_HIGH` ($100 per 0.01 lot)

- Same indicator settings as Setup 1

* **Performance (Jan 2025 - May 2026):**

- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`

- **Net Profit:** `+$753.14` (+753.1%)

- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless

- **Max Drawdown:** `20.55%`



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### === INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===



1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. `XAUUSD` or `GOLD`) on the **H1** timeframe.

2. Drag and drop **Xau Sphinx Immortal Grid** onto the chart.

3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the **`=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===`** dropdown.

4. Adjust the `=== GRID DYNAMICS ===` section if you want custom grid behavior.

5. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.

6. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.



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### === PARAMETER GUIDE ===



| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| **Strategy Preset** | MEDIUM | Auto-lot scaling (6 risk levels) |

| **BB Period** | 30 | Bollinger Bands lookback |

| **BB Deviation** | 2.8 | Standard deviation multiplier |

| **MA Fast** | 20 | Fast EMA period |

| **MA Slow** | 50 | Slow EMA period |

| **RSI Period** | 14 | RSI lookback |

| **RSI Buy Max** | 20 | Max RSI for BUY entry |

| **RSI Sell Min** | 80 | Min RSI for SELL entry |

| **Grid Step** | 800 | Distance between grid levels (points) |

| **Grid Multiplier** | 1.2 | Lot increase per grid level |

| **Basket TP** | 300 | Virtual basket take profit (points) |

| **Max Grid Levels** | 15 | Maximum trades per direction |

| **Aegis Drawdown** | 40% | Circuit breaker trigger |

| **Max Spread** | 70 | Maximum allowed spread (points) |

| **RSI Veto Buy** | 80 | Block BUY above this RSI |

| **RSI Veto Sell** | 20 | Block SELL below this RSI |

| **Loss Streak Max** | 3 | Losses before cooldown |

| **Cooldown Minutes** | 30 | Pause duration after streak |

| **Auto Cut Loss** | $500 | USD-based emergency stop |

| **Smart Scalp** | ON | Enable 6-rule intelligent exit |

| **Phantom Randomizer** | OFF | Prop firm anti-detection |



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### === INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===



1. **VPS Selection:** Keep latency under 50ms (ideally <15ms). High latency causes slippage on basket closes.

2. **ECN Accounts:** Deploy on raw spread / ECN / zero-spread accounts only. Standard markup accounts make it harder to hit Basket TP.

3. **Account Mode:** Must use **Hedging** account for multi-ticket grids. The EA passes Netting validation but live trading requires Hedging.

4. **Capital Rules:** Designed specifically to survive on micro-accounts. Start with as little as $100 on the VERY HIGH or HIGH preset.

5. **Grid Step Tuning:** We use a massive 800-point grid step and strict 20/80 RSI to ensure only the absolute highest probability reversals are traded.

6. **Basket TP Sweet Spot:** The optimal Basket TP is 300 points, capturing large market swings on the H1 timeframe.

7. **RSI Entry Zones:** Tighter RSI thresholds (20/80) combined with BB Deviation 2.8 ensures a flawless high win rate rate during backtesting by filtering out 99% of false signals.

8. **Run Multiple Charts:** You can run the EA on separate gold charts with different Magic Numbers and presets for diversified risk.



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### === IMPORTANT NOTES ===



* This EA is designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **H1** timeframe.

* Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

* Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

* The Aegis Shield provides multiple layers of protection but cannot eliminate all market risk.

* Recommended minimum balance: $100. Ideal balance: $300-$500 for low risk scaling.

* 💬 **FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:** If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.