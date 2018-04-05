QFL for Crypto and Forex

Based on the most famous QFL strategy (a DCA strategy), this bot combines new entry techniques and many characteristics of the famous QFL strategy.

Recommend to backtest everything before you go live.

Original setup is for BTCUSD M15 and you need 10k usd on real account or 100 usd in CENT account in ROBOFOREX. (read below how to create setups for XAG, XAU and others)

Please preserve Quantity 1 , 2 ,3 and 4 in relation with EarnTarget. Multiply or divide this values all with the same factor to adjust it to your capital. Multiply all by 2, 4 or else.

This strategy buys the dips in a way never done before in the MQL market.

YOU CAN USE IT ON EVERY MARKET (XAGUSD, forex, crypto, index, metals)

Best suited for M15, M30 and H1

*USE M30 or H1 to get safer but slower results*

Original setup is for Bitcoin M15 Roboforex (You can use genetic optimization to build for other pairs)

just adjust this parameters with genetic optimization:

Set manually the Quantity 1,2,3,4 to amounts in scale: 0.01/0.01/0.04/0.08 (multiply these by 2 or 4 if you have more than 10k, respect the scale)

EarnTarget from 10 to 60. Steps: 5

PercentEntry from 1 to 3. Steps: 0.3

pEntryMultiP from 1 to 2. Steps: 0.2



TpPercent from 1 to 3.6. Steps: 0.3



RSIcrossLvL from 20 to 30. Steps 2



RSIperiod from 5 to 20. Steps 2



Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.







