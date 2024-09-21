Currency crosses

Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons.

In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, etc., to break the balance but maintain relative stability, and then realize the unbalanced indirect arbitrage, which has been tested for many years and has been tested by the market.

Strategy Features:

1. The target currency pairs of the strategy are USDJPY, EURJPY and EURUSD, enable the logical USDJPY and EURJPY priority hedging, generate profits and exit the target value, otherwise, when there is a loss, calculate the strength of EUR and USD, and start the EURUSD currency to hedge again.

2. When arbitrage cannot be achieved when a certain set value is reached, the ratio of USDJPY and EURJPY positions can be further increased (or decreased).

3. Instead of brainless hedging, you can enter the market after judging the direction according to the trend inflection point of different cycles, which increases the possibility of rapid arbitrage after entering the market

4. When you use it, you can load it on a currency of EURUSD, select the period you want to operate, and choose the  H1  chart

5. Although there are no strict requirements, low spreads, low overnight fees, and low handling fees will be more friendly to the strategy



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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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