TukuYo

TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper  is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor.

TukuYo Scalper  is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU.

The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd   m15, m30,h1. For best results' 

 

  • Magic_Number -  unique identifier for EA's orders .
  • Order Comment - comment for EA's orders
  • StopLoss  - stop loss in pips
  • TrailingStop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop
  • TrailingStep – distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
  • TrailingStart – activation of a trailing stop.
  • MaxSpread – the maximum spread for the adviser.
  • PriceStep – distance from the price  Step
  • Slippage – For Setting Slippage
  • MaxTrades – Maxsimum Trade
  • MoneyManagement – choose between "true/false" in the drop-down menu. Set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used.
  • ManualLotsize - ManualLotsize is used.
  • Risk –  risk setting to be used with dynamic lot sizing.


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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