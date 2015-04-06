TukuYo
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor.TukuYo Scalper is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU.
The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd m15, m30,h1. For best results'
- Magic_Number - unique identifier for EA's orders .
- Order Comment - comment for EA's orders
- StopLoss - stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop
- TrailingStep – distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
- TrailingStart – activation of a trailing stop.
- MaxSpread – the maximum spread for the adviser.
- PriceStep – distance from the price Step
- Slippage – For Setting Slippage
- MaxTrades – Maxsimum Trade
- MoneyManagement – choose between "true/false" in the drop-down menu. Set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used.
- ManualLotsize - ManualLotsize is used.
- Risk – risk setting to be used with dynamic lot sizing.