Set Back

Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy.

Key Features:

  • FVG Detection: Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points.
  • MACD Integration: Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis.
  • Moving Averages: Adds reliability with dynamic crossovers of fast and slow moving averages.


Tested on EUR/USD 15 minute timeframe.

Recommended Minimum deposit must be 1000 USD or more.

Use the default settings.



