Auto Grid Investor

4

  Take your investments to the professional level with Auto Grid Investor, this expert will place a set of coordinated orders every certain amount of points, taking advantage of the price oscillations, regardless of the direction taken, once the market has changed it's behaviour; Auto Grid Investor also will change the investment parameters on all the orders, managing automatically many more orders than you could control manually.

   Don't waste time finding out the optimal parameters for the correct working of the expert, we have already made a pretty fine adjustment for these ones and we will keep improving them to suit the current market conditions, on this way you will only have to drag the expert to the chart to be operating in the same conditions than our experimented investment team.

 Requirements and suggestions:

- The best results can be obtained in the EURUSD pair

- The starting balance on the account should be 3000 USD, a bigger balance is also acceptable.

- Recommended spread: Less of 30 (we suggest 10 or less).

- Your broker should allow at least 80 pending orders.

- The use of this expert may be complemented with the utility Eraser Express, available free on this same platform and supplied by ourselves, will be useful to delete orders in case some remains open when the expert its not in active. 

- It's recommended that you only use your investor account for this expert, the simultaneous use of other experts or the manual placing of orders may interfere with the correct working, for that we recommend to open another account with your preferred broker.




 


Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:12 
 

Good job.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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VolumeFX
Adrian Armenta
3 (2)
Experts
VolumeFX works placing pending orders up and down of the current price, taking benefits from the oscillations, so when the price its out of operation range a new batch of orders will be placed, allowing the program to work continously every time a new price range its shaped All the parameters of the program may be modified, so you can adjust them to the pair you most like to operate, though the default parameters works well in the EURUSD pair with accounts of 500 usd or more. Here is how you ca
FREE
Eraser Express
Adrian Armenta
5 (1)
Utilities
Delete big amounts of orders, in just a few clicks. Drag the script to any chart to delete open and pending orders, you can delete all the orders from the account or delete a specific order groups, identifying them by magic number. You can modify the parameter MAGICN on the followay way: - Introduce the magic number that was used to place the orders you want to delete, the script will delete all pending and open orders that were placed with that magic number. - Also, introduce 0 (cero) to delete
FREE
Little Shotgun
Adrian Armenta
Experts
Funcionamiento: Little Shoutgun funciona de la siguente manera: En el momento en que usted ponga el EA a funcionar, éste colocara ordenes pendientes de compra hacia abajo del precio, cada 1.5 pips o 15 puntos (dependiendo del broker) y ordenes pendientes de venta hacia arriba del precio.  Cerrara las operaciones con 2.8 usd de ganancia cada una hasta llegar al 25% del balance inicial; si se inicia con una cuenta de 100 el robot se reiniciara cuando el valor liquido sea igual a 125. Una vez que
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 04:01 
 

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Sol Kahila
457
Sol Kahila 2022.04.28 11:53 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:12 
 

Good job.

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