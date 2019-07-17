Take your investments to the professional level with Auto Grid Investor, this expert will place a set of coordinated orders every certain amount of points, taking advantage of the price oscillations, regardless of the direction taken, once the market has changed it's behaviour; Auto Grid Investor also will change the investment parameters on all the orders, managing automatically many more orders than you could control manually.

Don't waste time finding out the optimal parameters for the correct working of the expert, we have already made a pretty fine adjustment for these ones and we will keep improving them to suit the current market conditions, on this way you will only have to drag the expert to the chart to be operating in the same conditions than our experimented investment team.

Requirements and suggestions:

- The best results can be obtained in the EURUSD pair

- The starting balance on the account should be 3000 USD, a bigger balance is also acceptable.

- Recommended spread: Less of 30 (we suggest 10 or less).

- Your broker should allow at least 80 pending orders.

- The use of this expert may be complemented with the utility Eraser Express, available free on this same platform and supplied by ourselves, will be useful to delete orders in case some remains open when the expert its not in active.

- It's recommended that you only use your investor account for this expert, the simultaneous use of other experts or the manual placing of orders may interfere with the correct working, for that we recommend to open another account with your preferred broker.











