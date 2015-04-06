Roman Asset Management Scalping MT4

Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run.



Prefers EURUSD and GBPUSD. Set up to work on EURUSD and GBPUSD M15.

Principle of operation

The Expert Advisor uses MACD and MA to open orders.

The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.





Deposit



The expert adviser can run with as less as 100 USD deposit and risk of 0.01

For a safe trade is beter to keep the risk below 0.03, that meens 3% of your account





New settup for GBPUSD - TP 30, SL 700 for EURUSD - TP 10, SL 240

Results for January - July 2019

100 Deposit - risk 0.1 - 2600 profit

100 Deposit - risk 0.15 - 4600 profit

100 Deposit - risk 0.21 - 10000 profit

1000 Deposit - risk 0.1 - 5600 profit

1000 Deposit - risk 0.15 - 17600 profit

1000 Deposit - risk 0.21 - 52300 profit