Roman Asset Management Scalping MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced algorithm for trading the EURUSD and GBPUSD currency pair.
Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run.
Prefers EURUSD and GBPUSD. Set up to work on EURUSD and GBPUSD M15.
Principle of operation
The Expert Advisor uses MACD and MA to open orders.
The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.
Deposit
The expert adviser can run with as less as 100 USD deposit and risk of 0.01
For a safe trade is beter to keep the risk below 0.03, that meens 3% of your account
New settup for GBPUSD - TP 30, SL 700 for EURUSD - TP 10, SL 240
Results for January - July 2019
100 Deposit - risk 0.1 - 2600 profit
100 Deposit - risk 0.15 - 4600 profit
100 Deposit - risk 0.21 - 10000 profit
1000 Deposit - risk 0.1 - 5600 profit
1000 Deposit - risk 0.15 - 17600 profit
1000 Deposit - risk 0.21 - 52300 profit