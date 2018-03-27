Yellow mouse scalping

5

Yellow mouse scalping is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for night trading on a calm market. The strategy is night scalping. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingale" are not used.

Monitoring of the advisor's work, as well as my other developments, can be viewed at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vkprofit/seller#products

General recommendations

The minimum deposit is $ 50. The EA opens trades in a calm market, execution and spread are not critical in the work, but still affect the result.

The "default" settings are intended for trading EURUSD, TF M5. Broker time GMT +2 (winter time)

When testing, it is important to keep in mind that the EA is sensitive to the time of opening trades. Therefore, it makes no sense to test on a period older than 1-1.5 years, since time characteristics of ticks are highly distorted.

Check it out for yourself by comparing the release time of important news on the calendar in the past with the market reaction time by bars in the strategy tester

The main settings of the advisor can be viewed here - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/733063





























































Reviews 16
takoya ki
119
takoya ki 2019.08.20 14:56 
 

EXCELLENT EA!

The support from the author is great.

When estimating the maximum loss, note that this EA has multiple positions by default.

felixchang
474
felixchang 2019.05.27 09:40 
 

This is one of the very few developer who has created one of the best EA that really works and with good deposit protection. Every now and then you just see money pouring in. Of course there are losses but the profit will more than offset the losses. The set up is easy, just use the default and off you go.

One very important consideration while I think so highly about this product is that the developer is a real trader standing solidly behind his product. There is no questions unanswered. Whenever there is any doubts or problems, you can be assured that he is handling them prompty. Some time I am not sure if he ever sleeps :) In fact, Vasiliy Kolesov is so helpful in every aspect and I am truly grateful to him.

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Turbo scalper Avto
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EA Golden Chest
Vasiliy Kolesov
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Trade Advisor EA Golden Chest was created for trading in gold. To earn income above the bank deposit for a long time, without the possibility of losing the deposit. This Expert Advisor implements the experience and knowledge I have gained in manual trading over the years. This EA does not use dangerous and toxic trading methods such as martingale, grid and pip scalping. EA Golden Chest trading Advisor uses trading with strictly 1 order in the market. A stop loss and take profit are immediately
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Stefan Holzner
1069
Stefan Holzner 2020.12.14 22:39 
 

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Vasiliy Kolesov
3761
Reply from developer Vasiliy Kolesov 2020.12.15 06:20
Thank you for your feedback Stefan. Yes, unfortunately, this year the adviser closes in the red. But I'm working on updates. I hope next year will bring us profit.
Alexander Kuznetsov
460
Alexander Kuznetsov 2019.12.06 14:39 
 

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rudikgurevich
21
rudikgurevich 2019.12.04 18:58 
 

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Charlpf Ferreira
675
Charlpf Ferreira 2019.10.09 20:15 
 

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takoya ki
119
takoya ki 2019.08.20 14:56 
 

EXCELLENT EA!

The support from the author is great.

When estimating the maximum loss, note that this EA has multiple positions by default.

Pavel Monogarov
635
Pavel Monogarov 2019.08.16 11:00 
 

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Victor Minaev
2819
Victor Minaev 2019.08.08 08:17 
 

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Mariia Bezmaternykh
359
Mariia Bezmaternykh 2019.08.04 14:45 
 

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felixchang
474
felixchang 2019.05.27 09:40 
 

This is one of the very few developer who has created one of the best EA that really works and with good deposit protection. Every now and then you just see money pouring in. Of course there are losses but the profit will more than offset the losses. The set up is easy, just use the default and off you go.

One very important consideration while I think so highly about this product is that the developer is a real trader standing solidly behind his product. There is no questions unanswered. Whenever there is any doubts or problems, you can be assured that he is handling them prompty. Some time I am not sure if he ever sleeps :) In fact, Vasiliy Kolesov is so helpful in every aspect and I am truly grateful to him.

Archer
479
Archer 2018.08.06 19:22 
 

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Stanislav Svirskiy
868
Stanislav Svirskiy 2018.06.20 07:12 
 

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Pogor2p
232
Pogor2p 2018.06.08 20:37 
 

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RDr Rd
110
RDr Rd 2018.04.13 08:22 
 

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Asdw55
55
Asdw55 2018.04.08 15:26 
 

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Nasud Lapcik
361
Nasud Lapcik 2018.04.04 09:43 
 

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Евгений Романов
18
Евгений Романов 2018.04.03 17:25 
 

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