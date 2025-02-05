Tulips MT5
Tulip EA Strategy Description
Core Strategy
-
Trend Following: Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading.
-
Independent Long/Short: Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends.
Parameter Settings
|Parameter
|Default Value / Description
|Stability Parameter
|5 (default)
|Trading Instrument
|Gold (XAUUSD)
|Stop Loss/Take Profit
|Volatility Percentage
|SL 0.3%, TP 1.2%
|Lot Size
|0.01 (default)
|Auto Money Management
|0.01 lot per $10,000 account balance
|Chart Timeframe
|Recommended M5
|Magic Number
|Custom ID (to avoid conflicts with multiple EAs)
|Broker Requirements
|Low-spread ECN broker recommended (spread < 0.1-0.2)
|For Beginners
|Recommended to start with a cent account (1,000 or 10,000 cents)
Important Notes
-
Auto money management must be enabled manually; calculates lot size based on account balance.
-
When running multiple EAs simultaneously, modify the Magic Number to avoid order conflicts.
-
Low latency and tight spreads improve execution efficiency.
Connection Between Tulips and Financial Investment
-
Tulip Mania Effect: Originating from 17th-century Dutch "Tulip Mania," the first recorded financial bubble in history, warning investors against irrational speculation.
-
Short Blooming Period: Tulips bloom for only 1-2 weeks, symbolizing the fleeting nature of market opportunities, requiring precise timing.
-
Bulb Propagation: Tulips naturally reproduce through bulbs, analogous to the power of compound interest in long-term investing.
-
Color Symbolism:
-
Red Tulips: Represent passion (market sentiment).
-
White Tulips: Symbolize purity (trading discipline).
-
Purple Tulips: Signify wealth (investment goals).
-
Strategy Inspiration
This EA draws inspiration from tulip growth characteristics:
-
Precision Blooming: Like tulips blooming at specific times, the EA uses technical analysis to capture trend breakouts.
-
Cold Resistance: Tulips endure harsh winters, just as the EA uses stop-loss to withstand extreme market volatility.
-
Elegant Balance: The flower’s graceful form reflects the strategy’s balance between risk and reward.
Usage Recommendation
Given tulips’ "brief yet brilliant" nature, the EA performs best in clear trends—avoid frequent trading during choppy markets.
Solid and reliable Ea ! My XAUUSD H1 adjustments keep generating safe, consistent returns. Big respect to the author.