Order Block Draw MTF for MT5
- Utilities
- Jorge Delgado Segura
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 12 August 2020
- Activations: 5
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different time frames. It will use the body or the wicks.
It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low.
As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.
Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second.
If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.
Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.
Settings/Inputs:
- Number of candles the box will extend to the right from the current / last candle.
- Color for bearish order blocks.
- Color for bullish order blocks.
- Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
- Width of the line when drawing OB as an outlined box.
- Use the candle body to draw the box (instead of using the wicks).
- Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the candle Open/Close.
- (Requires previous input enabled). Draw the mid line at 50% of High/Low
- Style for the mid line.
- Width for the mid line.
If you a single color on all time frames, there is also Order Block Draw.
IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester.
This utility is helpful for using with ICT® or BTMM®.
Hello On Saturday I bought this indicator for MT5 and yesterday that the market opened and today I tried to draw some Order Block, but it has not been possible. I spend it months, weeks, days, an hour, 15 minutes and nothing comes out. Could you help me please? 4 days ago I bought this product, that is, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, and wait until Sunday in my country to open the market at 5:00 p.m. and install the Order Block Draw MTF for MT5 indicator on an MT5 chart in the Asian session and nothing appeared. Then I tried again in the New York session, obtaining the same result. All these days the same thing has happened to me. I wrote a comment two days ago to see if the Author: Jorge Delgado could help me and he didn't answer me either. I demand that you give me my money back because I feel cheated.