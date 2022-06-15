Easy Order PRO MT5

3.38

Overview
  • Just move lines, lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount.
  • Following eight currencies can be calculated .( USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, NZD)
  • Fixed amount or ratio of balance can be selected.
  • Calculate risk rewards.
  • Market order, limit order, and stop order are automatically applied.
  • Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency.

Attention
"Free demo" does not work. You can download the Demo version from the following page.
  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750010

Please refer to the above link for detailed tool description.

Reviews 17
Artestik
19
Artestik 2025.04.11 06:57 
 

Great helper. For those who encounter an error, you need to give permission to the assistant for algotrading + enable algotrading in MT5.

jennedyminaya
19
jennedyminaya 2025.01.30 18:53 
 

Hello Yoshiki Takeuchi, I hope you are doing good!!.........Im writting to you because I would ask you, if you can add the option of "enter the ammount of trade that we want", For examples five order with one click. Regards

Josearago
161
Josearago 2023.02.21 08:26 
 

Excelente aplicación utilizaba la antigua pero esta nueva es mucho mejor , sencilla y fácil de utilizar , cumple perfectamente su objetivo.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Easy Order PRO MT4
Yoshiki Takeuchi
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Overview Just move lines, lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount. Following eight currencies can be calculated .(  USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, NZD) Fixed amount or ratio of balance can be selected. Calculate risk rewards. Market order, limit order, and stop order are automatically applied. Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency. Attention "Free demo" does not work。 You can download the Demo version on the description page .   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/75
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Artestik
19
Artestik 2025.04.11 06:57 
 

Great helper. For those who encounter an error, you need to give permission to the assistant for algotrading + enable algotrading in MT5.

jennedyminaya
19
jennedyminaya 2025.01.30 18:53 
 

Hello Yoshiki Takeuchi, I hope you are doing good!!.........Im writting to you because I would ask you, if you can add the option of "enter the ammount of trade that we want", For examples five order with one click. Regards

Williams De Carvalho Araujo
23
Williams De Carvalho Araujo 2024.10.27 20:26 
 

Hice la compra y realice la instalación de la aplicación pero a la hora e realizar una orden sale error. Tendría que reinstalar?

inroheal
21
inroheal 2024.05.02 16:29 
 

It works very well. I've been using it for more than a year now (purchased in January 2023) and I am satisfied. The only drawback is that, whenever Metatrader disconnects my terminal from the MQL community (which is often), then the product can"t verify that it's legit and disappears from the chart, so I have to log back in again and re-add the product on all my charts. It can be a pain, but maybe it's the same with all paid products from MQL market, I don't know as I don't have any other.

traderjota
179
traderjota 2024.03.04 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:41
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
Arthur Calebe
23
Arthur Calebe 2024.02.24 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:41
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
Jairo Giraldo
23
Jairo Giraldo 2024.01.31 07:14 
 

Not working: order failed, please check the operation log / history for details of the error.

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:41
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
jamesp2202
29
jamesp2202 2023.12.12 15:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:42
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
juanchi1
19
juanchi1 2023.11.09 14:54 
 

No funciona en mac, no me deja hacer operaciones y tampoco me muestra el valor esperado sobre la lineas de cada entrada, stop y target.

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:41
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
irontrader
31
irontrader 2023.10.30 06:35 
 

De momento muy mal. Lo he puesto en una demo y no me entran las entradas. No se si es porque en demo no se puede o porque algo estoy haciendo mal. Mi queja es por que ha sido imposible comunicarme con nadie para resolver dudas. Ya he dejado varios mensajes al vendedor pero no he recibido respuesta.

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:42
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
GABRIEL JOSUE CRISTIANI RAMIREZ
25
GABRIEL JOSUE CRISTIANI RAMIREZ 2023.06.08 15:21 
 

Hi, I just purchase this product, but I can´t place operetion. This is the message that pops out: Order Failed. Please check th operation log/ history for details of error can you help me to make it work?

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2024.04.27 23:42
There is a free demo version so you can try it before you buy. Please refer to the manual if you encounter problems. If that doesn't help, please ask. If that doesn't solve the problem, please leave a negative review.
Rene Gordillo
34
Rene Gordillo 2023.05.08 22:15 
 

hice la compra del producto el dia de ayer pero pero no lo encuentro para poder activarlo.

Emigdio Patricio Caceres Palmera
23
Emigdio Patricio Caceres Palmera 2023.02.21 14:39 
 

Excelente herramienta muy sencilla y productiva

Josearago
161
Josearago 2023.02.21 08:26 
 

Excelente aplicación utilizaba la antigua pero esta nueva es mucho mejor , sencilla y fácil de utilizar , cumple perfectamente su objetivo.

RKE
705
RKE 2022.12.12 09:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mathanes UCHENNA FHemanaq I
36
Mathanes UCHENNA FHemanaq I 2022.11.16 03:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

keila rivera
25
keila rivera 2022.10.14 16:40 
 

como descargo la actualizacion 1.4?

Yoshiki Takeuchi
7343
Reply from developer Yoshiki Takeuchi 2022.10.30 15:08
Click "Install on device". You can see it on the left side of the page.
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