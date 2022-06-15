Easy Order PRO MT5
- Utilities
-
Yoshiki TakeuchiHi! I'm Rikei-trader Yoshiki, a science trader,
and MQL programmer active in Japan.
Investment experience: 3 years
I will provides traders with easy-to-use tools!
Thank you.
- Version: 2.11
- Updated: 27 April 2024
- Activations: 20
- Just move lines, lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount.
- Following eight currencies can be calculated .( USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, NZD)
- Fixed amount or ratio of balance can be selected.
- Calculate risk rewards.
- Market order, limit order, and stop order are automatically applied.
- Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency.
Attention
"Free demo" does not work. You can download the Demo version from the following page.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750010
Please refer to the above link for detailed tool description.
Great helper. For those who encounter an error, you need to give permission to the assistant for algotrading + enable algotrading in MT5.