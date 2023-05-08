FX28 Trader MT5

3

Introducing the FX28 Trader Dashboard – Your Ultimate Trade Manager

Unlock the full potential of your trading experience with the FX28 Trader Dashboard, a comprehensive and intuitive trade manager designed to elevate your Forex trading to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting on your financial journey, this powerful tool is engineered to streamline your trading activities and enhance your decision-making process.

Key Features:

  1. User-Friendly Interface: The FX28 Trader Dashboard boasts a user-friendly interface that caters to traders of all levels. Navigate effortlessly through the various features and tools, ensuring you have complete control over your trades with just a few clicks.

  2. Real-Time Market Data: Stay ahead of the game with real-time market data feeds, providing you with up-to-the-minute information on currency pairs, trends, and market fluctuations. Make informed decisions and execute trades with confidence.

  3. Advanced Trade Analytics: Gain deep insights into your trading performance through advanced analytics. Track your trade history, analyze trends, and identify patterns to refine your strategies and optimize your results.

  4. Risk Management Tools: Protect your investments with our robust risk management tools. Set stop-loss and take-profit orders, customize position sizes, and implement risk-reward ratios effortlessly to ensure a disciplined and controlled trading approach.

  5. Multiple Time Frame Analysis: The FX28 Trader Dashboard allows you to analyze market movements across various time frames simultaneously. This feature empowers you to make well-informed decisions by considering both short-term and long-term trends.

  6. Trade Automation: Automate your trading strategies with ease using the FX28 Trader Dashboard. Set predefined rules and parameters, and let the system execute trades on your behalf, freeing up your time for strategic planning and analysis.

  7. Secure and Reliable: Rest easy knowing that your trades and sensitive information are secure. The FX28 Trader Dashboard employs state-of-the-art security measures to safeguard your data, providing you with peace of mind as you navigate the markets.

  8. Customizable Alerts and Notifications: Stay on top of market movements and potential opportunities with customizable alerts and notifications. Receive real-time updates on your trades, ensuring you never miss a critical market event.

Revolutionize your trading experience with the FX28 Trader Dashboard – the ultimate trade manager that combines sophistication with user-friendly design. Take control of your financial future and embark on a journey of success in the dynamic world of Forex trading.



Recommended products
Quantum panel
Yacine Bouziane
Utilities
Quantum Trade Panel – The Ultimate Smart Assistant for Flawless Execution & Risk Management Tired of slow executions and calculating lot sizes manually while the market moves? Quantum Trade Panel is the ultimate, feature-rich Trading Assistant Expert Advisor (EA) for MT5 . It is specifically engineered to empower day traders and scalpers to manage, calculate, and execute trades in milliseconds with pinpoint accuracy. Combining a stunning, futuristic Cyber/Neon user interface with powerful und
DoIt EA Monitor MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5 Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention. DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade. KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE Aut
FREE
Bneu AI Sentinel Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
``` Bneu AI Sentinel — AI Risk Enforcement for MetaTrader 5 Sentinel is a risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 that monitors all trades on your account from any EA or manual trading. The utility enforces configurable limits through a 6-layer protection system, uses cloud-based analysis to detect trading behavior patterns, and includes a kill switch that closes all positions when limits are breached. What It Does Sentinel runs alongside all your EAs and manual trading. It monitors every
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Broker XRay
Joao Jara Carvalho
Utilities
BROKER XRAY — Execution Quality Audit See what your broker hides. Score your broker A+ to F. Most traders never know if their broker is silently bleeding their edge: spread expansion at rollover, asymmetric slippage, hidden requotes, latency spikes during news. Broker XRay gives you a Bloomberg-style dashboard that monitors all of this in real-time, scores it from 0 to 100, and exports everything to CSV for deep analysis. Run it for 24 hours. Get the truth. What it measures (6 weighted dimension
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilities
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
Pro Trade Utility
Alexandr Malanici
Utilities
Pro Trade Utility for MetaTrader 5 Pro Trade Utility is a professional manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed and clarity — without automated strategies. This tool does not trade automatically . It helps you execute and manage trades correctly with proper risk control. Key Features  Risk & Position Management Risk-based automatic lot size calculation Risk shown clearly in account currency Adjustable Stop Loss (points) Fixed Risk:Reward display  Trade Executio
Pro LTS TradeDashboard MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Utilities
Pro LTS Trade Dashboard & Market Manager Stop calculating. Start trading. The Pro LTS Trade Dashboard is not just a risk calculator—it is a complete trading command center designed to replace the default MT5 terminal. It combines professional Risk Management, Trade Execution, and a unique Draggable Symbol Switcher into one clean, collapsible interface. Developed by Logic Trade Solution (LTS) , this tool is built for traders who need speed, precision, and screen space. Why Go Pro? While our fr
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
FastCopyCPpro
Alireza Kalamati
Utilities
FastCopy CP Pro - Advanced Local Trade Copier Before purchasing, we highly recommend testing the core engine performance, broker compatibility, and execution speed using our free version (fully functional, limited to 10 trades): Download FastCopy CP Free Version Here FastCopy CP Pro is a highly optimized, 100% offline local trade copier designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for traders on prop firms, and retail traders managing multiple accounts, it utilizes a sophisticated binary f
B2U PRO Trading
Yoon Jeonghui
Utilities
B2U PRO TRADING -The Ultimate Professional Trading Experience Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 원클릭 실행 • 고급 거래 관리 • 스마트 리스크 보호 B2U PRO TRADING 은 MetaTrader 5 사용자를 위해 개발된 전문 수동매매 및 포지션 관리 패널입니다 . B2U PRO TRADING is a manual trade execution and position management utility designed to help traders execute orders, manage open positions and protect profits directly from the chart. The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically. All trading action
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Experts
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
UMNi CMND Telegram Commands for MT5
Rickie Lee Robinson
Utilities
️ UMNi-CMND MT5 Remote Command & Trade Control System UMNi-CMND turns Telegram into a full remote control panel for your MetaTrader terminal. Send commands from your phone to open trades, manage positions, query account status, and receive complete trade telemetry — all without touching the platform. KEY FEATURES Full remote trade execution via Telegram Open, close, and manage positions by command Move SL/TP, set breakeven, partial close Live status, account, and position
Premium Risk
Batuhan Bozoklu
Utilities
Premium Risk is an intelligent risk-management and trade-execution tool designed especially for scalpers. It automatically calculates your risk-reward ratio (R:R) and capital-based risk amount , helping you determine accurate lot size and position volume. With the POS module , you can automatically monitor and manage your trades. The magnet feature detects current market price instantly, allowing fast and precise order execution. In short, Premium Risk is a professional, risk-focused trading ass
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilities
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
EA Panel Full R3
Oliveira Dos Santos Reinaldo
Experts
EA Panel Full R3 TRD - Multi-Block Semi-Automatic Trading Terminal EA Panel Full R3 TRD is a semi-automatic trading assistant designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It features an on-chart control panel that allows traders to manage multi-target strategies. By dividing market entries into 3 distinct blocks, the EA automates partial profit-taking, risk protection, and manual breakeven management according to user-defined parameters. Key Features: Interactive Interface: Direct on-chart buttons f
Equity pulse MT5
Gordana Batic
Utilities
Equity Pulse MT5 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
Range Breakout XXX Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Range Breakout XXX Pro is a multi-currency basket trading Expert Advisor built around session-based range breakout logic with adaptive volatility targeting. Attach it to a single chart, define your symbol basket, and the EA independently tracks and trades each instrument while enforcing global portfolio-level risk controls. The core strategy identifies the High and Low price levels formed during a user-defined session window. Once the session closes, the EA waits for a confirmed breakout beyond
StopAndTake
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
5 (1)
Utilities
Product Name: StopAndTake — A simple script for precise and fast SL/TP management Product Description: StopAndTake is a lightweight and intuitive script designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and reliability in managing their positions. This tool allows you to instantly update Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions on the selected chart, ensuring maximum ease of use. Benefits and Advantages: Simplicity: A minimalist interface that's easy for beginners to understand. Lightnin
FREE
Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Managing Trades With Moving Average EA : Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits . ​ With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.  ​ EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.  ​ You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA 
GRat BinanceImport
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
Utilities
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
Xau OPR Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU OPR GENESIS MATRIXThe Ultimate XAUUSD Impulse Scalping System — ATR Dynamic + Ghost Protocol + Aegis Shield Xau OPR Genesis Matrix  is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for professional scalping on XAUUSD. It combines ATR-based impulse detection, a 10-point scoring system, virtual (hidden) SL/TP via Ghost Protocol V3, and the battle-tested Aegis Shield capital protection — all inside a single plug-and-play package optimized for the M1 timeframe. Inspired by the OPR (Opening Price
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold Overview BlackBox XAU is a carefully engineered trading system built to capture profit in the Gold market while keeping drawdown firmly under control. Instead of chasing every move, it applies a disciplined, rules-based approach that adapts to volatility and isolates only high-probability opportunities . The EA continuously evaluates market conditions in real time, filtering out weak or low-quality signals and waiting patiently until the balance be
Market Pulse AI
Yury Orlov
5 (11)
Experts
Market Pulse AI 3.0 is a fully automatic portfolio Expert Advisor for five currency pairs: AUDCAD, EURCHF, NZDCHF, EURCAD, EURGBP . It works on these pairs only - they were selected for its logic, so there is no need to push it onto gold or bitcoin. Trading around the clock from Monday to Friday, seven built-in deposit protections. You set the risk with a single input - everything else it does by itself: 120 hours a week it keeps its finger on the pulse of the market. Attach it to ONE chart - it
Buyers of this product also purchase
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
More from author
Intraday Currency Strength Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
Graphical representation of the intraday currency strength. The calculation is based on 28 pairs. The values are tracked from the starting time of the daily candle up to the current time. This indicator originally was created as complimentary tool for FX28 Trader dashboard. Now you can use it for free.  The indicator has multiple settings for customization and you can also link it directly to the FX28 Trader chart control system.  Note! This indicator does not work in the Strategy Tester. To t
FREE
DFG Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
The DFG Chart Indicator displays the historical DFG levels used in the DFG dashboard. These levels are generated dynamically using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios. The Fibonacci Bands automatically adjust to reflect changes in the price range and trend direction. The indicator also features buttons for selecting chart symbol and timeframe, along with a wide range of customization options. Key Features Dynamic DFG Levels Automatically calculated using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios. H
FREE
SDX Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The SDX Chart is a free additional indicator which can be used in combination with SDX Dashboard . Features Ability to review the history of each symbol and time frame. Ability to change symbols and time frames with one click. Works perfectly in combination with SDX Dashboard and helps you to understand the system better. Settings MA Period - number of periods for the calculation of the moving average and the standard deviation. Number of Bars - how far back to draw the indicator. Buttons Size
FREE
Custom Pivots
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Indicators
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Utilities
The Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard ( DFG-360 ) is a multi functional trading app designed for work primarily in the Forex market. The app combines several modules and tools into one complete trading system. The unique interface of the app is optimized for active day trading, scalping, news trading, short term trend following as well as counter trend and grid trading. Main features Advanced Multi Time Frame and Multi Market analysis. Quick and efficient position management. Semi-Automated trad
Custom Market Watch
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3.33 (3)
Utilities
The Custom Market Watch ( CMW ) is a professional grade trading application which allows you to operate effortlessly with large number of symbols and multiple open positions simultaneously from one chart. The Custom Market Watch shows the most essential daily technical information for each symbol in combination with very simple and easy to use trading interface where you can monitor the net exposure for each symbol and you can open and close positions with one click. The app is automatically syn
Interactive RSI Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (7)
Indicators
This indicator shows the current RSI values for multiple symbols and multiple timeframes and allows you to switch between timeframes and symbols with one click directly from the matrix. With this indicator, you can analyze large number of symbols across multiple timeframes and detect the strongest trends in just a few seconds. Features Shows RSI values for multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Colored cells with progressive color intensity depending on the RSI values. Ability to chang
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilities
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Projected Volatility Distribution
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
This indicator is using the Central Limit Theorem in combination with historical volatility and Fibonacci ratios in order to create unique type of chart tool called Projected Volatility Distribution. This tool allows you to perform highly accurate intraday technical analysis where in a split second you can detect overbought and oversold conditions as well as strong trends. In addition you have at your disposal multi-functional panel which shows signals in real time and gives you the ability to o
SDX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Utilities
SDX is our latest and most advanced dashboard for manual trading. The app is based on our proven grid platform and offers unique trading opportunities for both experienced and new traders. This unique combination of innovative tools is designed to simplify the trading process and to give you real advantage. The system is ideal for short term trend following, counter-trend trading and scalping on the Forex market. Main Features Ability to work simultaneously with 10 pairs from one screen. Abilit
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
Pivot Points Pro
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
This indicator is based on the classic Pivot Points concept combined with additional optimizations and advanced features.  The levels of support and resistance are calculated by taking into account the average historical volatility.  The added multi-symbol scanner allows you to detect the best conditions and trade setups.  You can see in real time the current situation for all of your favorite symbols and you can switch the chart to any symbol with one click. The build in alert system allows you
Currency Strength 28 Pro
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive panel where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the highest and the lowest price for the selected period. With this panel you can switch between currency pairs with
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the FX28 Trader Dashboard – Your Ultimate Trade Manager Unlock the full potential of your trading experience with the FX28 Trader Dashboard, a comprehensive and intuitive trade manager designed to elevate your Forex trading to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting on your financial journey, this powerful tool is engineered to streamline your trading activities and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: User-Friendly Interface: The FX28 Trader Da
Interactive RSI Matrix MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows the current RSI values for multiple symbols and multiple timeframes and allows you to switch between timeframes and symbols with one click directly from the matrix. With this indicator, you can analyze large number of symbols across multiple timeframes and detect the strongest trends in just a few seconds. Features Shows RSI values for multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Colored cells with progressive color intensity depending on the RSI values. Ability to chang
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Score EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the MT5 version of our fully automated adaptive trading system - Score EA . This new version offers significantly enhanced capabilities and features, elevating your trading experience to new heights. Key updates include: Support for up to 28 symbols, enabling broader market exposure and diversification. An extended user interface, now with comprehensive positions list and manual control buttons for greater flexibility. New trading algorithms and improved machine learning models, desi
Smart Detector EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Experts
Smart Detector EA – Intelligent Trading Made Simple Smart Detector EA is an advanced trading system that transforms complex technology into a simple, user-friendly solution. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA minimizes manual setup with just a few basic external settings while relying on powerful, real-time optimization and adaptive machine learning to handle the rest. Key Features: Fully Automated: High level of automation with minimal or no user input required. Adaptive Intelligence:
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5. Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strate
HL Signals
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
HL Signals is a multi-symbol indicator designed to detect breakout opportunities in real time. It alerts you instantly when price reaches new daily, weekly, or monthly highs and lows, helping you stay ahead of key market movements. Built for efficiency and clarity, HL Signals combines precise detection with an intuitive, interactive panel allowing you to monitor and switch between symbols effortlessly. Key Benefits Spot breakout opportunities the moment they happen. Monitor multiple symbols wi
Filter:
sooty
54
sooty 2023.06.18 07:12 
 

This indicator has excellent features, an all in one indicator with the ability to buy and sell quickly, set stop loss and take profit easily. It combines several indicators contained within a dashboard, the symbol changer aspect makes life very easy, moving through each instrument revealing charts for speedy observation. The charts have a ADR preset feeding you information on the amount of pips between the high and low. I bought the indicator for the combined system but the currency strength indicator isn't working and there are scaling issues with the charts and dashboard. The alerts don't seem to be functional. If every aspect of this system worked efficiently it would be outstanding and meet my trading criteria. Its a lot of money to spend to discover these type of problems. I can only award 3 stars for effort, hopefully the problems can be rectified.

Reply to review