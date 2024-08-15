Trade Shot 99

Trade shot is a management tool.
Automatically closes pending orders at X profit or Y loss. You define the $ you want to earn or lose per trade, the advantage in relation to take or stop loss is that here you define the money to be gained or lost and not based on points.
Ideal for Scalp day trade strategies
Your trades will easily be better managed based on what you want to win or lose, orders are closed automatically without worrying about managing money.
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