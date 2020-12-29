Object replicator MT5

Object replicator is an indicator that allows you to replicate an object in one or as many charts as you like. This indicator is the solution to replicate part of your analysis in exactly the same position and price of a trend line, Fibonacci, vertical line, horizontal line, etc.

Download the MT4 version here

Install the indicator on the source chart and follow the steps below:

  1. To activate the indicator, simply press the (Activate) button.
  2. Once the (Activate) button is pressed, a (Receive objects) button will appear in each of the graphics corresponding to the symbol where the indicator is located. For example, if the indicator is placed on the EURUSD symbol in a time period M1, the button (Receive objects) will appear on the charts of EURUSD in periods M5, M15, M30, etc.
  3. To replicate the objects we will only have to press the button (Receive objects) in the graphs that we want to replicate the objects, then we will only have to click on the    object that we want to replicate.
  4. When we click on the object that we want to replicate, a control will appear where we will have to press the button (R) to replicate, the button (X) to delete, and the rest of the buttons are used to change the color of the object.
  5. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the (Activate) button again. Once the indicator is desabled, the (Receive objects) button will disappear from all charts.

 Parameters

  • The time in seconds of the control timer: Set a time in seconds
  • Color 1: Set a color.
  • Color 2: Set a color.
  • Color 3: Set a color.
  • Color 4: Set a color.
  • Color 5: Set a color.


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Pointer synchronization is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible charts of the terminal. It shows a crossed cursor in all the visible charts of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active chart. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated, the cr
Controller without limit MT5 Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
It can only be used in EURCHF . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us
FREE
Controller without limit
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
Controller without limit Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
It can only be used in EURCHF / M15 . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allow
FREE
Candle clock
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator shows the remaining time for the candle to close, even if the price does not change in value, the clock keeps counting backward. You can also program price alert levels using trend lines. It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as Controller without limit . MT5 version       Instructions To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name, th
Graphic rotator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.    MT5 version          Parameter
Object replicator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Object replicator is an indicator that allows you to replicate an object in one or as many charts as you like. This indicator is the solution to replicate part of your analysis in exactly the same position and price of a trend line, Fibonacci, vertical line, horizontal line, etc. Download the MT5 version   here Install the indicator on the source chart and follow the steps below: To activate the indicator, simply press the (Activate) button. Once the (Activate) button is pressed, a (Receive obj
Capital protector
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Capital protector is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that you
Pointer synchronization MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
3 (1)
Utilities
Pointer synchronization MT5 is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible graphics of the terminal. It shows a cross cursor on all the visible graphics of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active graph. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated,
Controller without limit MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
Candle clock MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator shows the remaining time for the candle to close, even if the price does not change in value, the clock keeps counting backward. You can also program price alert levels using trend lines. It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as  Controller without limit MT5 MT4 version       Instructions To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name
Graphic rotator MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.   MT4 version       Parameters Ob
Capital protector MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Capital protector MT5  is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that
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