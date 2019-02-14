CME Exchange margin zones

The utility is designed to display on the chart the margin zones built on the basis of margin requirements for futures of the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME). These margin zones are good levels of resistance and support, as seen in the screenshots.


How to use

To trade on margin zones, use the following rules:

  • buy after the day has closed above one of the zones to the next zone;
  • sell after the day has closed below one of the zones to the next zone;
  • after opening a sell trade, place limit sell orders from the local minimum from the start time of the zone;
  • after opening a buy trade, place limit buy orders from the local maximum of the zone from the time the zone starts;
  • you can use zone 3/4 as a target from zone 1/2 (especially if limit orders are triggered);
  • for better understanding of the process, see the attached video and screenshots.


Control buttons

  • 1 - draw the 1/4 zone from the cursor position
  • 2 - draw the 1/2 zone from cursor position
  • 3 - draw the zone 1 from cursor position;
  • TAB - extend the zone under the cursor;
  • Shift - delete the zone under the cursor.

To build a zone from the border of another zone (for example, zones 3/4, 5/4, etc.), move the cursor closer to the desired edge of the zone and press the number 1, 2 or 3.

When plotting from Highs, the cursor should be above the chart, when plotting from Lows, it should be below. The maximum/minimum value in the vicinity of the cursor is determined and a zone is drawn from it.

Video CME Exchange margin zones
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DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
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CrossCorrelation
Roman Vasilchenko
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed to calculate the correlation between major pairs and display cross-pair of overbought or oversold labels on the price chart. The idea is that strong divergences of major pairs lead to an exit from the "equilibrium" of the corresponding cross pairs. With sufficiently large divergences, which are displayed by the indicator, the cross-pair is usually corrected by entering the "equilibrium". For example: when working on EURAUD pair, the difference for the period specified
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