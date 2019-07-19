KopirMT5 Full

4.2

KopirMT5 (CopierMT5) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from hedge accounts (copier, copy dealers). 

Supports copying: MT5 <-> MT5, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4

Does not support copying MT5 Hedging < - > MT5 Netting, MT4 < - > MT5 Netting

Support: https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901

Why exactly our product?

  • The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec.
  • Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the scalper mode allows you to copy only at the best price.
  • Able to increase transaction volumes from Signals
  • It does not lose position when a connection is lost or the terminal is restarted.
  • Does not load the processor and does not have a large load on the PC or VPS.
  • The number of terminals (server \ client) is not limited.
  • It does not use a DLL and does not transmit data to the Internet.
  • It can work with other advisers (experts) and scripts.
  • It works correctly with partial closure, without losing the spread at reopening.
  • It works correctly with cross rates, metals, CFDs, stocks and futures, as well as instruments with prefixes (automatic detection of prefixes).
  • Recognizes differences in the name of metals and supports copying on them (XAUUSD <-> GOLD, XAGUSD <-> SILVER and others, you can configure any scheme).
  • Allows you to organize any copy scheme from one account or from several.
  • We provide information support for free and are ready to complete the turnkey setup.
  • We are ready to listen to the opinions of our customers and implement the necessary functions to make our product even better.
  • Functions will be added similarly to our KopirMT4 product.


Basic configuration of the copier

Market Instruction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AtFqdJ5Y_s&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKH3OAmNfDARYQsBYEx9aWY

Setup on the master account (server)

  1. Install the purchased product on any schedule in one copy. Leave the default settings.
  2. Allow the adviser to trade in the settings and enable the Auto-trade button in the terminal.

Client setup

  1. Install the purchased product on any schedule in one copy.
  2. Set mode parameter to Client mode
  3. Set the server account number (if there are several servers, you can specify them separated by commas) in the List of server accounts field
  4. Set the lot multiplier Use lot multiplicator , default 1
  5. Allow the adviser to trade in the settings and enable the Auto-trade button in the terminal.


Basic settings

  • Mode - the role of this instance of Server - the mode of operation as a master account (transmitting side).  Client - operating mode as a client. (the host).
  • List of server accounts - a list of account numbers, separated by commas, from which we copy.
  • Use lot multiplicator - lot multiplier . 1 = 100% of the server lot.
  • Filter slippage - input accuracy as a spread coefficient or in points.

A link to the full list of settings https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767065

Reviews 13
Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
765
Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2026.01.29 18:45 
 

I have used Kopir for many years. Easy to use and understand. Many options. Support from author is superb! 5/5!

Markus Feldinger
956
Markus Feldinger 2021.04.29 22:45 
 

Excellent, works perfectly, no problems. Many feautres to control the copy trading. Absolutely worth the money.

Edwin Kurniawan
569
Edwin Kurniawan 2021.04.15 03:11 
 

Excellet. Auto balance calculation also works well

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (81)
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The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
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Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
765
Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2026.01.29 18:45 
 

I have used Kopir for many years. Easy to use and understand. Many options. Support from author is superb! 5/5!

Vl_NIK
78
Vl_NIK 2025.10.14 12:36 
 

DANGEROUS. Using on roboforex it dupicates some orders x2 !!! I've contacted Alexander, via Telegram chat. No real help was provided. Instead, I was asked to participate in troubleshooting the issue for a product I had already purchased and paid for—specifically, to review and send terminal logs... There may be other hidden problems as well. When I asked how the issue with my payment for a essentially non-functional product would be resolved, I was met with silence. In parallel, I was suggested to look at the author's other, newer products.

Juan Carlos Gracia Millan
233
Juan Carlos Gracia Millan 2023.08.02 16:56 
 

when the master is given the new option to close all trades. leaves them open on the client. How can I fix this error?

Timik12
19
Timik12 2021.05.03 10:09 
 

Купил KopirMT5. Приложение супер. Сначала опробовал демо версию потом купил основную. Очень удобный и продуманный робот. Умеет все что нужно. Но что больше всего порадовало!!! Так это то, что у меня возник вопрос. Я задал разработчику в WhatsAPP и получил ответ через 1-2 минуты. Спасибо большое!!!

Markus Feldinger
956
Markus Feldinger 2021.04.29 22:45 
 

Excellent, works perfectly, no problems. Many feautres to control the copy trading. Absolutely worth the money.

Edwin Kurniawan
569
Edwin Kurniawan 2021.04.15 03:11 
 

Excellet. Auto balance calculation also works well

tina833
93
tina833 2021.03.03 04:19 
 

Excellent copier. Straightforward settings. Only changed 2 on the settings and good to go. mt5 to mt5 copying is seamless. I want to try mt5 to mt4 soon.

Update: mt5 to mt4 copy works

I installed this version to master account and mt4 version to slave account. The trades were copied even if the pair is not exact match. eurusd to eurusdc

Thank you.

Nguyen Kim Cuong
429
Nguyen Kim Cuong 2021.01.07 07:25 
 

Both products running very nice, thanks

richard whittle
1089
richard whittle 2020.11.23 10:41 
 

DANGEROUS. Using on ICMarkets and it dupicates orders x2, sometimes x3.

sokolov_vadim_76
19
sokolov_vadim_76 2020.10.08 17:00 
 

Купил продукт. Работает хорошо. Без ошибок. Но негативное мнение осталось об авторе. Он просто игнорирует. Задал ему просто один элементарный вопрос "На какой график ставить советника?" Вместо того, чтобы ответить одной фразой "На любой", он, прочитав сообщение, никак не отреагировал, просто игнорирует. Это не порядочно и не правильно.

sauerlandtreffi
99
sauerlandtreffi 2020.08.15 12:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr. Kha
68
Mr. Kha 2020.08.10 20:50 
 

KopirMt4 and KopirMT5 works perfect together. Thanks ;)

GIULIO CINELLI
1407
GIULIO CINELLI 2020.01.31 17:20 
 

Good product (a lot of settings... you have to practice a little). Good support!

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