Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5

Managing Trades With Moving Average EA :

Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits .

With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss. 

EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer. 

You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA  ( simple,exponential , weighted etc. ) while applying on chart & can be used on any time frame.  

EA will automatically close open position if price closes above/below MA applied.

Very useful in scalping 


Please check link below for more info and examples  , you can also download pdf user instructions file. 

 

https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading 


Message us if you require more info


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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Trendline Scalper Robot
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Moving Average Auto Trading Panel
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Based on supertrend indicator  ,  get alert based on trend change of very popular SUPERTREND indicator..  Supertrend indicator can be used for both trend change setups or inline trend confirmation can be seen as trend continuation. providing as better entries and exits.  or you can use supertrend indicator also as dynamic support and resistance zone.  When applied to chart Dashboard will scan and show current position of price with respect to supertrend indicator , and you will be able to get
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