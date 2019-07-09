Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Managing Trades With Moving Average EA :
Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits .
With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.
EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.
You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA ( simple,exponential , weighted etc. ) while applying on chart & can be used on any time frame.
EA will automatically close open position if price closes above/below MA applied.
Very useful in scalping
Please check link below for more info and examples , you can also download pdf user instructions file.
https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading
Message us if you require more info