Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5

Managing Trades With Moving Average EA :

Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits .

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With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.

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EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.

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You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA ( simple,exponential , weighted etc. ) while applying on chart & can be used on any time frame.

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EA will automatically close open position if price closes above/below MA applied.

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Very useful in scalping





Please check link below for more info and examples , you can also download pdf user instructions file.

https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading





Message us if you require more info



